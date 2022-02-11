Elizabeth Gutiérrez moves away from the controversies and takes refuge in photos of the memory with her children

Elizabeth Gutierrez tries to leave behind the controversy in which she has been involved, after everything that the announcement of William Levy that the couple separated.

The Cuban actor, who Today it enjoys great popularity due to the success of “woman-fragranced coffee“In Latin America, he shared a message on his Instagram account, which he later deleted, confirming his separation. From that moment, heDoubts about the reasons that led to the break arose Y Elizabeth Gutiérrez has had to go out to respond to rumors about their separation.

This happened a few days ago, when The actress referred for the first time to William Levy’s infidelity with Jacky Bracamonteswhich the Mexican addressed in her biography.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez shares tender photos of her children

But in her networks, Elizabeth Gutiérrez has not echoed the rumors after her breakup and He has taken refuge in different publications related to his children.

This Thursday was no exception, since both on his Instagram and in his stories he published tender photos of his two children when they were very young. “And suddenly I find this beautiful photo of my babies @christopherlevy @kaileylevy19”, he wrote in the post. She also uploaded a photo with both of them during a recording set.

See the publications of Elizabeth Gutiérrez with her children