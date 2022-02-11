Emanuel Villa explodes against Cruz Azul due to the departure of Álvaro Dávila

Midtime Editorial

The departure of Álvaro Dávila from the presidency of Blue Cross provoked reactions of all kinds, including that of a former figure such as Emmanuel Villaformer player of the cement workers.

Tito Villa, today a commentator for TUDNhad no qualms about claiming the decision of the Cruz Azul leadership, pointing out that they do not think about the fan and the long drought that ended with the title of the Closure 2021.

“Ever they will be able to think a little about the club and the fan? Or always it will be worth mother? I no longer know if it is ego-power or incapacity! But I do know that those who come out scratched are always the same!” Tito downloaded on Twitter.

townwho was scoring champion and runner-up with Blue Cross At the 2009 Opening, he recalled the malaria that dragged the celestial body from 1997 to 2021, for which he asked that the project be stabilized.

“It took us 23 years for the planets to align! Project, please,” she added.

after goodbye to Davilawho will take the presidency of Blue Cross is Jaime Ordialeswho was already part of the institution at the hands of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas.

