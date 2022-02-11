Expert lawyers in capital punishment request to be removed from the case of Félix Verdejo and Luis Cádiz

Two of the lawyers assigned by the federal Court, under the Criminal Justice Act of 1964, to defend the former boxer Felix Verdejo Sanchez in the case of the kidnapping and murder of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz and her unborn child requested to complete their work and enter a transition period after the government gave up seeking the death penalty for the former athlete and the co-defendant of the crime, Luis Antonio Cadiz Martinez.

However, the lawyer Gary Edward Proctor, an expert in capital criminal cases appointed to defend Cádiz Martínez, requested to remain activealthough he left the decision in the hands of the federal judge Pedro Delgado Hernandez.

What’s more, the lawyer José Irizarry Pérez will have 10 days to justify his request for financial aid from the federal government for the hiring of investigators and a paralegal after arguing that Verdejo Sánchez and his mother, Madeline Sánchez, do not have the money necessary to continue paying him for his services or to retain the aforementioned staff.

David Arthur Ruhnkeattorney specializing in capital cases, and Laura Maldonado Rodriguez They informed Judge Delgado Hernández today, Thursday, that they wish to be removed from the case since their services are no longer required. Consequently, Delgado Hernández granted a 60-day transition period for both to meet with the attorney retained by Verdejo Sánchez, José Irizarry Pérez, and deliver minutes and all material related to the case.

Ruhnke and Maldonado Rodríguez indicated that they will submit the motions shortly during a status hearing held this afternoon, Thursday, by teleconference.

“I was retained by Mr. Verdejo from the beginning of this case and at this time he no longer has the necessary resources to pay me. His mother made several payments to me, but she also does not have the resources to continue paying me. This case is extremely complex and I need an investigator and a paralegal, because if not (I hire them), this case would turn completely in favor of the government, which has all the necessary resources,” argued Irizarry Pérez before Judge Delgado Hernández.

Irizarry Pérez maintained that he will remain the legal representative of Verdejo Sánchez “because I have a commitment to my client.” “I am not arguing for myself, what I am requesting are the necessary resources to defend him,” the lawyer emphasized.

Although in principle, Delgado Hernández told him that these resources are only available to lawyers designated under the Criminal Justice Law, Irizarry Pérez said that, in other cases he has worked on, the government has made special appointments to retain these professionals.

“You can work for free, that’s your decision. What you’re asking me to do is commit funds to the Criminal Justice program even though you weren’t a service appointee. If he has a different point of view, he gave him 10 days to inform me about his position on this matter, “said Delgado Hernández.

Ruhnke, for his part, interceded for Irizarry Pérez and reminded the court that the Criminal Justice program does allow exceptions to attorneys not designated for hiring related services such as investigators and paralegals. “If proper reasons are presented, the court may appoint experts through the program,” Ruhnke said.

For their part, the motions that Ruhnke and Maldonado Rodríguez will submit in the future respond to the decision of the federal government, represented by prosecutors Jeanette Collazo Ortiz and Jonathan Gottfried, not to seek the death penalty for both defendants.

Although Ruhnke and Maldonado indicated to Delgado Hernández that they prefer to be removed from the case, Proctor maintained that his preference is to remain as Cádiz Martínez’s attorney, especially since the attorney appointed by the Criminal Justice program, José Aguayo, has not spent much time with the defendant, as revealed by Proctor.

“I leave in the hands of your honor the decision to remain as Mr. Cádiz’s lawyer or to remove myself. After speaking with Mr. Aguayo on Tuesday and Wednesday, we are both requesting my stay on the case. The main reason is that there is already a precedent. In fact, you (referring to Delgado Hernández) recently brought me on a case. I have other cases in the district (of Puerto Rico) and I am not going to leave; I am going to stay on the island and they do not have to provide me with lodging”, highlighted Proctor.

“For example, for this hearing, Mr. Aguayo could not be present due to a medical appointment that he had been waiting for a long time, but I was available. I met my client in jail yesterday (Wednesday) along with Mr. Aguayo and I think I have spent more time with the client than Mr. Aguayo. We already have a good working relationship, we discussed it with our client and Mr. Cadiz indicated that he would like to have access to Mr. Aguayo and this server. But, it is just a request; the decision is yours, your honor, “said Proctor.

The lawyer also requested a term of 14 days to submit a motion former party which will detail the experts and other personnel who will continue to work on the case. Although he said he understood the reasons outlined by Proctor, Delgado Hernández stressed that he is inclined to deny the request for the lawyer to remain assigned to the case. However, the magistrate said that he will issue a decision soon.

Delgado Hernández granted a period of 60 days so that the lawyers assigned by the government can deliver all the material related to the case to the lawyers who will remain active.

Finally, Gottfried said that a large amount of evidence has already been released to defense attorneys as part of the discovery process, adding that more documents and electronic evidence will be released soon. The prosecutor also requested that another status conference be held in 60 days; Delgado Hernández said that it will be held on May 13.

Verdejo Sánchez faces charges of carjacking resulting in the death of a person, kidnapping resulting in the death of a person, using a firearm in a violent crime and for the death of an unborn child. Meanwhile, Cádiz Martínez was charged with carjacking resulting in the death of one person, kidnapping resulting in the death of one person and the death of an unborn child.

Both were accused of the death of Rodríguez Ortiz, who had a romantic relationship with the former boxer and who was pregnant at the time of her murder. The indictment alleges that the defendants engaged in “substantial and premeditated planning” to cause the woman’s death. Rodríguez Ortiz was reported missing on April 29 of last year and her body was found on the shores of the San José lagoon, under the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, on May 1.