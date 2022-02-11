FIFA punishes Honduras; will play the qualifying match against Mexico without an audience and receive a millionaire fine!

2022-02-11

The Honduran Football Federation has received a harsh punishment and a millionaire fine by the FIFA after the last triple elimination date in the process towards Qatar 2022.

Phenafuth will have to plan the last game at home against Mexico on Sunday March 27 behind closed doors, this because the FIFA has decided to veto the sampedrano venue because of the behavior of the fans.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Honduran national team and soccer with the closure of the stadium and consequently the absence of the public for the match that must be held against the Mexican team on Sunday, March 27 of the current ones”, reads a part of the statement issued by the Phenafuth.

The Honduran Football Federation Not only will he not be able to raise funds from the box office of this game against the Aztecs, but he has also been fined a large amount of money.

Honduras will have to pay as an infraction the sum of one million 866 thousand lempiras a millionaire figure that will hit the coffers of the Honduran Federation.

“Both sanctions have been applied due to the unfortunate behavior of a group of fans during the game played on January 30 against the El Salvador National Team,” the statement said.

The Honduran national team will close the disastrous tie heading to Qatar 2022 playing away against Panama on March 24, then we received Mexico on the 27th and we close on Jamaica the 30th.