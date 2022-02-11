Focus – That’s not how we spoke: Illegality will never beget legality

Carlos R. Altuna Tezanos

The world is on the verge of a possible conflagration, whose disastrous consequences are unimaginable – the Ukrainian crisis – on which the international community has its eyes fixed, as well as the Dominican Republic. However, this does not mean that we Dominicans and their authorities forget the closest and most direct danger that lies in wait for the country, as represented by the exorbitant presence of citizens of various nationalities who reside in the territory illegally, particularly the Haitian.

As for the “Crisis in Ukraine” we all know that it stems from a struggle for hegemonic interests between the US, Russia and their respective allies, and that if an armed conflict occurs, the consequences would be catastrophic for humanity. Situation to which we predict a diplomatic solution between the parties, since our role as a State is reduced to that of one more spectator within the international community.

Now, what really motivates my analysis and causes concern is the overwhelming presence of illegal citizens – Haitian – versus the disturbing statements of Lic. Enrique García, general director of Migration. They are extremely alarming!

We have recognized the position and the firm decision of President Luis Abinader regarding the management of the problems of Haiti, especially those derived from its eternal political-social-economic crisis, embodied in a massive exodus of its citizens to other countries in the area or of the world, but particularly towards Dominican territory that directly suffers the consequences of an immigration that exceeds our capacity for tolerance, services and denationalizes the workforce among others, which at a certain moment could put our nation at risk.

The president has taken advantage of the UN stage and other forums to warn of the critical situation in Haiti, and demand that the international community come to its aid, in addition to firmly reiterating that “there is no Dominican solution to the problem of Haiti,” warning that he will apply the immigration law without contemplation, always respecting human rights and dignity, but “every citizen who is illegal will be deported to his country”, a decision and position that we support.

On January 26, just when we were commemorating the 209th anniversary of the birth of the father of the country, Juan Pablo Duarte y Díez, in a television program they interviewed the Director General of Migration, where he referred to the migration issue, revealing that “the plans now from the Dominican Republic is to register undocumented foreign workers, especially Haitian labor.” I confess that I was perplexed by such news, and more by the meaning of the date.

He pointed out that the measure was taken last Tuesday, January 18, during a meeting of the National Migration Council (CNM), in which the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, participated, and that the registration will begin with the “Haitian citizens” who have a passport, identity card or birth certificate from their country. He also declared that it is a “variation in the immigration policy” adopted at the end of last September, when the Government granted a period of three months for companies and employers to hire foreigners in accordance with the statutes based on Law 285 -04 Migration.

In this context, it would be interesting if that entity offered concise data on what number of workers does the country need? o How many Haitians were hired by the companies or employers? However, we know that between 80 and 85% of Haitians residing in Dominican territory are illegally, and will not be able to meet the requirements established in the law to grant them a “temporary work permit” because they lack official documentation from their country. , one of the reasons why the past “National Plan for the Regularization of Foreigners” failed.

Unfortunately, they are undocumented in their own country, so we really do not know how this new dump will be executed, because “illegality can never generate legality”, and that “resolution” evacuated by the CNM must not enter into opposition or violate the framework jurisprudence that regulates the matter. Thus, Law 285-04 establishes a series of articles and the procedure to be “admitted as a non-resident person in the subcategory of temporary workers”, of which I will cite some by way of illustration and understanding:

Article 49 establishes: The National Immigration Council, whenever the needs of the labor market require it, will establish a quota or amount of temporary workers to be admitted into the country annually, carrying out for such purposes the due consultations with representatives of the producers and entrepreneurs. and of the unions. These workers will carry out their work activities in the areas of the economy where the National Migration Council recognizes the need for their hiring and defines the annual admission quotas by sectors of activity.

Article 50: The foreign petitioner will file his application for admission to the subcategory of Temporary Worker, through the corresponding consulates of the Republic, and must present all the documentation required for such purposes by this law and its regulations. Article 62 establishes the mechanisms for the change of migratory category, I quote: In the case of foreigners admitted as temporary residents, the request for change of category may be made while the foreigner is in the national territory. Foreigners admitted as “Non-Residents” within the subcategories of Temporary Workers or Border Inhabitants, may only opt for Dominican residence after leaving for their country of origin and applying from there before a Dominican consulate, after meeting the necessary requirements. to effect. Finally, Article 69 establishes: When the entry of a foreigner into the country is declared illegal, in accordance with the provisions of this law, the General Directorate of Migration proceeds to deport him.

The Director of Immigration stated that every Haitian citizen who presents a document, whether it is a passport -visa or not- or a birth certificate from their country and a work contract, will be granted a “non-temporary resident permit” by right in the subcategory of “temporary worker” valid for one year, renewable.

If so, we would be legalizing more than two million Haitians -miscounted- who currently live in the country, regardless of their status or how they entered, whether they have a visa or not, among others, even if Law 285-04 of Migration. I understand that this would be “legalizing” all illegal citizens residing in the country and encouraging those who still remain on the other side of the border to come, given the critical situation in Haiti. As it is also planned to grant a “Border Inhabitant” card to all Haitians who make daily life in the five border provinces.

I reiterate my convictions that illegality will never generate legality, so without a doubt I perceive that this is not the best solution to our migratory problem, unless we are succumbing under internal or foreign pressure, or worse still, apparently resolving a of the various existing hypotheses. That’s not how we spoke, God enlighten us.

The author is a founding member of Círculo Delta