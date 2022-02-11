Former NYPD Officer Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Attacks on NYC Public Transportation – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK — The recent wave of violence on the New York City subway worries all New Yorkers, specifically women.

A former NYPD sergeant, an expert in public safety, shared with Telemundo 47 some tips on how women can stay safer, since they have become victims of criminals in the public transportation system.

“Safety begins with yourself,” said retired NYPD Sgt. Johnny Nunez.

Experts advise that you arrive at the metro station prepared with the train card already in hand.

According to Núñez, when waiting for the train, one has to be aware of everything that happens around.

When someone is about to pass behind you, Núñez advises turning to face the person.

If not, “in that carelessness, if you turned your back, this person spontaneously” can push you or attack you. He also advises that one can lean against a pillar with one’s back.

And when it comes to looking at phones, Nunez says you can look at them briefly in case you have a message, but not use them constantly.

“The important thing is to be watching who passes us,” says Núñez.

When your train arrives, where you sit is also important. Núñez advises avoiding the doors “because that’s where they take advantage of to snatch a chain, snatch a cell phone that you have in your hands.”

“You must search [asiento] toward the center of the car, preferably where the driver is,” says Núñez, who also advises that if you are out at night, have pepper spray ready in your hand and not in your purse.

“Women are targets of attack, but they shouldn’t show weakness. That’s why it’s good to look everyone passing by in the face.”