Former player Jeremy Giambi’s cause of death revealed

The office of Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled the death of former MLB outfielder Jeremy Giambi a suicide, details well-known journalist Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the ME’s Office, the youngest of the Giambi died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Former left-handed pitcher Barry Zito, Giambi’s former teammate on the Oakland Athletics, told the Chronicle that Giambi was:
An incredibly loving human being with a very soft heart and it was apparent to us as teammates that he had deeper battles. I hope this can be a wake-up call for people not to go it alone and for families and friends to trust their intuition when they feel someone close to them needs help. God bless Jeremy and his family at this difficult time.”
Giambi is most likely best remembered for his career with the A’s. The Oakland organization released a statement (via Twitter):
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason and their family and friends.”
