Francisco Morales Bermúdez confirmed life sentence

A court in Rome confirmed this Thursday the life sentence of the Peruvian dictator Francisco Morales Bermudez for his role in the disappearances that occurred in the Andean country between 1970 and 1980, as part of the so-called ‘Operation Condor’ promoted by the United States in several Latin American countries.

The Court of Cassation of Rome rejected on Wednesday an appeal presented by the defense of the already centenarian accused, who served as president of Peru between 1975 and 1980 after leading a coup d’état, thus confirming the two sentences from 2017 and 2019 that imposed permanent prison.

Morales Bermúdez has been tried in Italy because among some of those hundreds of disappeared and tortured there were Italian citizenslike Lorenzo Viñas Gigli and Horacio Campiglia, also with Italian passports, guerrillas of the Montonero Army.

In July of last year, this court in Rome already confirmed more than about twenty life sentences officers, police, and civil servants for their crimes committed against Italian citizens in several countries such as Uruguay, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, then under military regimes.

With the sentence now final, the Justice The Italian government must request the formal extradition of Morales Bermúdez, who led a coup d’état in 1975 with which he overthrew another soldier, Army Commander General Juan Velasco Alvarado (1968-1975).