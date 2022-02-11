From behind, Salma Hayek raises the temperature as only she knows how to do it

Salma Hayek is one of the most complete artists, not only in Mexico but in the world. That’s why she’s been chosen for the Super Bowl ad that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. There will not only be a place for American football, but also for Greek mythology.

It is that the German automotive company Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) developed a commercial to promote its all-electric BMW iX M60 pickup. It will be screened during the 56th edition of the classic sporting event and will star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek.

The advertisement lasts one minute and had already been anticipated by the Mexican on her Instagram account. The video shows Zeus and Hera, gods of Olympus, retiring from their sacred office to live a quiet and mundane life in Palm Springs, California. However, the god of thunder has problems living in the world of men and ends up solving the famous car brand.

In the last hours, salma published a “TBT” honoring the famous acronym used by celebrities to publish photos of the past. It is a shot from above where the actress is seen swimming in a pool, wearing a turquoise bikini.

The publication of salma It quickly exceeded 180 thousand likes and 800 comments, at the time of this note. “I love you”, “Perfection in all its meaning” and “I love you, come to Brazil” were just some of the messages that she received on the camera network.