From behind, Salma Hayek raises the temperature as only she knows how to do it

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 20 Views

Salma Hayek is one of the most complete artists, not only in Mexico but in the world. That’s why she’s been chosen for the Super Bowl ad that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. There will not only be a place for American football, but also for Greek mythology.

It is that the German automotive company Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) developed a commercial to promote its all-electric BMW iX M60 pickup. It will be screened during the 56th edition of the classic sporting event and will star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What did Vicente Fernández ask his grandson Alex before he died?

Alex is the eldest son of Alejandro Fernández. He is considered the heir to the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved