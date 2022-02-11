From JLo to Maite Perroni: William Levy and all the FAMOUS that the heartthrob has conquered

William Levy is in the middle of a big controversy after announcing his separation with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, via an Instagram post that was later deleted.

One of the reasons that many have handled as the cause of the breakup is the infidelity from the actor with Alicia Sanchez, with whom he has supposedly had a relationship to the point of wanting to live together.

Despite these rumours, Levy denied the information and He assured that he has not seen the actress since they recorded a movie in 2018, although he added that he saw her in Spain at the Latino Awards.

Given this new controversy, let us remember that the Cuban has been singled out for his infidelities and has been linked to a long list of actresses and stars that we will review here.

Even the star’s former assistant told the magazine TVNotes that the actor was unfaithful to Gutiérrez in 40 occasions.

Maite Perroni

The actors were protagonists of the telenovela “Be careful with the angel“, in which according to the media began their Romance after the breakup of the actress with Güido Laris under the pretext of an excess of work on her part.

For his part, at that time, the soap opera heartthrob told the magazine TV and novels that he and Elizabeth had separated: “The truth is that now we are no longer together.”

Despite these rumors, the former RBD said she felt uncomfortable when she was related to William because of the alleged relationship.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer and the actor shared the set of recordings for the music video from JLo”I’m into you“, from that, many pointed to Levy as the cause of divorce between Lopez and Mark Anthony.

“My relationship with Jennifer has been strictly professional. Rumors suggesting something more personal are false and 100 percent inaccurate. My best wishes to them and their family,” he said in a statement.

Elizabeth Gutierrez

Their relationship began when they participated in the reality show “soap opera protagonists“and as a result of their love they had two children and shared 18 years together with ups and downsbecause they had several breakups and reconciliations along these years.

Jacky Bracamontes

The actors worked together in 2009 in the telenovela “Sortilege“, at which point William and Elizabeth were in one of their ups and downs.

When starring in the successful production, rumors of a relationship began, although both initially denied it.

It was not until 2017 that the host also confirmed in her book “The catwalk of my life“Having had a relationship with the Cuban when he separated from Elizabeth.

Although the happiness for the new couple came to an end when Gutiérrez announced that she was expecting her second baby with Levy.

Ximena Navarrete

The relationship between the two became known thanks to the magazine TVNoteswho published images of both while filming the soap opera “The Tempest“, in which they were seen very affectionate in 2013.

The Mexican denied the rumors and told the magazine People in spanish: “What I can say is that I am not causing a divorce. That is completely false. It is a delicate situationbut I do not want to talk about that”.

Alicia Sanz

The actress who has recently been related to the Cuban, after filming the movie “In the arms of a murderer” in 2019.

Magazine TVNotes He assured that there is an alleged relationship between them and that they even planned to live together, although the actor has already denied it.

