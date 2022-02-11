From JLo to Maite Perroni: William Levy and all the FAMOUS that the heartthrob has conquered

Admin 26 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 15 Views

William Levy is in the middle of a big controversy after announcing his separation with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, via an Instagram post that was later deleted.

One of the reasons that many have handled as the cause of the breakup is the infidelity from the actor with Alicia Sanchez, with whom he has supposedly had a relationship to the point of wanting to live together.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“Horrible”, goes against actor in program

Andrea Legarreta: “Horrible”, goes against actor in program | AFP The famous host of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved