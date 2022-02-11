From March Mexicans will be able to pay with Bitcoin Lightning in Elektra

Key facts: Salinas criticized Mexican regulators for preventing banks from dabbling in Bitcoin.

The businessman clarified that Elektra accepts BTC because it does not fall within the scope of banking regulators.

Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego said that next March the incorporation of payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network in the stores of Grupo Elektra, which he owns, will take place. The millionaire, who has repeatedly declared himself favorable to Bitcoin, spoke about the subject again in an interview on February 7.

Grupo Elektra is a conglomerate of Mexican origin specialized in trade in that country, and in financial services in Latin America. It is one of several businesses owned by Salinas, who also owns banks, media outlets and other companies.

As CriptoNoticias reported, Elektra began receiving bitcoin (BTC) payments in December 2021, after an agreement with BitPay, a provider of payment services with this digital currency. According to Salinas Pliego, incorporating this payment method in its stores was the result of two months of development.

In the interview, which was published on the YouTube channel of his nephew Memo Salinas, the businessman answered questions circulating on the social network Twitter, most of them about his interest in Bitcoin. “Because I like Bitcoin a lot, I wanted it to have some use,” he said referring to his motivation to incorporate bitcoin as a payment method in Elektra.

Ricardo Salinas had announced since September on his Twitter account their intentions to implement bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network in their businesses, following the example of the community of El Zonte, in El Salvador. He highlighted the advantages of the bitcoin micropayment system, such as its instantaneity and low commissions. “By March we’re going to be accepting Lightning payments and that’s going to be great,” Salinas said.

Salinas complained about regulations in Mexico

The businessman clarified that there will be no integration of payments with cryptocurrencies to the banking payment application “BAZ” of Banco Azteca, a financial entity that operates in Mexico and belongs to its business holding. “The regulators don’t let us,” he commented, calling them “government people.”

It should be remembered that at the end of June last year Ricardo Salinas the possibility of incorporating Bitcoin-based products appeared to the offer of Banco Azteca. However, almost immediately it was stopped by the Central Bank of Mexico, which issued a statement reminding Mexican banks that they cannot operate with bitcoin.

Since December 2021, the businesses owned by Ricardo Salinas,

They have bitcoin among their payment methods. Source: Carlosjca / wikipedia.org

“To none of them [los reguladores] they like bitcoin and they have prohibited us banks from getting involved in facilitating operations with bitcoin,” said Salinas, “this will not change until the regulation changes, which I do not think will happen.”

In this regard, he explained that Elektra if they can receive payments with bitcoin because it is a commercial entity, which does not collect funds from the public, and therefore is not regulated by the banking authorities. According to the businessman, “Elektra can sell bitcoin as if it were a commodity.”

Salinas has publicly referred to the use of bitcoin as a store of value, and this time “Bitcoin is for saving” was no exception, he pointed out. Earlier this year, he said in another interview that Bitcoin is a better asset than gold. In his opinion, contrary to bitcoin, gold is difficult to transport and store, in addition to its price being easily manipulated by governments.