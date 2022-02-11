From the pool, Salma Hayek took all eyes

Salma Hayek, Mexican actress 55 years old, she is enjoying her vacations and continues to show the world that she is one of the most beautiful Latin women. In addition, her participation was confirmed next Sunday in the superbowl.

Hayek It does not stop succeeding and participating in events, since the actress who played Frida Khalo in 2002, next Sunday will put herself in the shoes of a Greek goddess. It will be within the framework of a new edition of the superbowl. It was the actress herself who shared the news on her social networks announcing that she will be part of an advertisement.

The Mexican, through her Instagram account, commented: “I am very excited that my first announcement from BMWUSA is for their first electric iX”. She will not be alone, as Hayek, in the role of the goddess Hera, will be accompanied by arnold schwarzenegger who will play Zeus. The SuperBowl is the pinnacle of advertising in the United States and a second on the broadcast is worth more than three million.

Hayek She is considered one of the most important Mexican actresses and who managed to position herself in the world of Hollywood starring in various Anglo-Saxon films. When she was younger, the 55-year-old Mexican, she attended the 69th Oscar Awards accompanied by Luis Miguel. On that night in 1997, the Mexican couple who walked the red carpet wore a white dress designed by Giorgio Armani, while the singer wore an elegant dark suit. At that time, Hayek clarified that she was united by a great friendship and had known each other since they were 12 years old.

Instagram photo: @salmahayek

These days, the beautiful 55-year-old woman is enjoying the good life and through an Instagram post, she fell in love with everyone from the pool. She can be seen wearing a blue bikini. The post exceeded 300 thousand likes and received all kinds of comments flattering her figure.