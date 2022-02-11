From the pool, Salma Hayek took all eyes

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 23 Views

Salma Hayek, Mexican actress 55 years old, she is enjoying her vacations and continues to show the world that she is one of the most beautiful Latin women. In addition, her participation was confirmed next Sunday in the superbowl.

Hayek It does not stop succeeding and participating in events, since the actress who played Frida Khalo in 2002, next Sunday will put herself in the shoes of a Greek goddess. It will be within the framework of a new edition of the superbowl. It was the actress herself who shared the news on her social networks announcing that she will be part of an advertisement.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Kim Kardashian did “crazy” during her vacation in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson

Written in CELEBRITIES the 2/11/2022 11:09 a.m. Kim Kardashian confessed to having done “crazy” during …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved