Galilea Montijo, "Out of tune look" with large-sleeved jacket

Galilea Montijo appears in a new session from the corridors of Televisa with an outfit with which it again seems not to be the most accurate to her silhouette, according to new comments.

A mixture of colors that possibly few would dare to use would not have completely favored the new look that the beloved presenterGalilea Montijo wore one of her most recent sessions and social networks took care of making it look.

Although in his official account, the faithful 9.5 million galisisters unconditionally support each of the outfits with which Galilea Montijo is captured by the camera, the comments on the official account of the today program they are totally the opposite.

The “Today’s driverA leather coat with puffed sleeves in camel color complemented a set of orange crop top and pink pants, which for many of the followers of the Las Estrellas broadcast, did not deserve the best comments.

Andy has always had a lot of style when it comes to dressing, Mrs. Galilea seems safe, nothing suits her, she doesn’t have good taste in clothes, she looks rough.

Galilea Montijo, “Out of tune look” with a jacket with large sleeves. Photo: Capture Instagram



On this occasion, as can be seen in the reactions, Andrea Escalona, ​​Legarreta and Tania Rincón received better comments than the “H model men“.

GALI…Who saw you?!?!?!?! You have a great body but they dress you like for a circus.

Subscribers had no qualms about suggesting the remembered collaborator of programs like “tv life“, “Little Giants”, “TVO”, among many others, to find another fashion consultant.

Why Gali doesn’t realize that whoever wears her hates her… What a mess, it can be seen in some of the comments on the morning paper’s social network, which accumulated 7,709 likes.

It should be said that for some time, the famous 48-year-old, who appeared in soap operas such as “The Grand Prize“, “The price of your love”, among others, has not headed the list with the best opinions, the last look of the born on June 5, 1973 was matched with those of “la chilindrina” or those of a “clown circus”, according to some netizens.

As it is already frequent, the “businesswoman“He opted for a series of pieces from his own fashion line, Latingal boutique, which he combined with pink shoes in a similar tone to his pants, a pair of golden chains and his completely straight hair.

The faithful subscribers of the “mexican youtuber“They did not hesitate to fill the famous 48-year-old with various compliments and compliments in the snapshot shared 22 hours ago from her account in the application, there various reactions with emojis of hearts and affectionate comments expressed their full support.