Genially, the ‘Spanish PowerPoint’, will launch a new version in May with teamwork as the protagonist

Cordoban Genially is finalizing the assault on the office. Between May and June, it will launch a new version that will have group use as the main protagonist and will offer facilities for teamwork such as shared resources and spacesgroup templates or the possibility that several people work on a creation at the same time.

For the first time, Genially will have one version for the corporate world and another for the educational world. The first to be launched will be the corporate one and is currently in the phase of beta testeraccording to the CEO, Juan Rubio, and the CMO, Luis García, in an interview with EL ESPAÑOL-Invertia.

“We carry more than a year working on ituntil now it was the same tool for everyone, but we are going to create two more specific versions specializing in the corporate and educational world“, explained Rubio and García.

Genially, that’s close reach 20 million userswill offer in its new version the possibility for the same work team to share resources, find themselves in the same creations at the same time, have shared spaces and other facilities for “make the most of it as a team”.

The impulse of digitization of companies and institutions due to the pandemic has accelerated Genially’s growth: it has gone from 40 employees before Covid-19 to 156 that it currently has.

At the moment, employees work remotely, but the company has closed a “package deal” so that they have spaces ‘coworking’. In addition to launching the new version, the other great challenge ahead of them in 2022 is to promote teams in Germany, Italy and UK to bring these countries “to the same level of maturity as other regions”.

Recently, Genially has achieved the Children’s Online Protection Act, a certification of privacy of minors in the United States so that, among others, the tool can be used in schools. “It was a determining entry barrier to this market,” explains the CEO.

“Genially succeeds when it can be used by teachers and students, until now only the teacher created materials,” he said. A few months before getting certified, Genially closed a financing round with funds from New York and San Francisco for a value of almost 20 million.

The 25% of billing of Genially registers between France and Belgiumwhich is followed Spainwhich concentrates the 24% of earnings. At the moment, the United States occupies fourth place in terms of turnover for this woman from Cordoba, who is working to place this country at the head.

Santillana, Michelin or Telefonica

Its clients are companies like Santillana, Michelin or Telefonica and use it in various educational institutions such as the University of Miami. In 2020 they closed a financing round of 4.4 million and it has been in 2021 when they have considerably increased their funds: six investors have supported the project with 20 million euros.

awesomely is a online tool that allows you to easily create digital content such as presentations, infographics, images and gamifications free of charge for the individual user.

Their story began in 2015, when they were formally registered as a start-up. behind are John RubioCEO and co-founder, biologist by training, Chema Roldanconsultant at Accenture until he felt the call of entrepreneurship, and Luis Garciathe CMO.

