good, nice and cheap, almost perfect as a first mechanical keyboard

AKKO is, like Epomaker, a well-known manufacturer in the mechanical keyboard market. Its product catalog includes DIY kits (Do It Yourself) builds, switches, keycaps and of course, complete, pre-assembled mechanical keyboards are known in the niche.

The main characteristic of all its products is that they offer a generally good quality for a generally low price. One of them is the AKKO-3068Ba pre-assembled mechanical keyboard hot swappable (that is, it allows the change of switches without the need for desoldering and soldering), Bluetooth and with a very attractive price for everything it offers.

After trying it for a few weeks, here is our in-depth review of the AKKO 3068Ba good, nice and cheap mechanical keyboard.

AKKO 3068B in Mexico, unboxing

Before fully entering the experience with the AKKO 3068B, it is important to review what is included in your box. Apart from the usual cable, 2.4 GHz receiver and tool to remove the keycaps, 20 are included keycaps extraas a color accent for the predominant black.





In the niche of mechanical keyboards, color accents on keycaps like enter, escape, space bar, etc. are common, and that’s why it’s nice that AKKO includes a variety of extra keycaps.

Plastic and compact, and that’s not bad

The design of the AKKO 3068B is rather common. Its format is 65%, that is, it does not have a row of F keys or a numeric keyboard, but it does have arrows and a column with some navigation keys. Also, unlike the portability-focused Epomaker NT68 with its floating key layout, the body of the AKKO 3068B is more “traditional”, with a raised frame on all four sides that covers the view of the switches.





The case of the AKKO 3068B it is completely made of plastic, an aspect that is important to take into account as it directly affects its sound. But nevertheless, the build quality and overall look of the AKKO 3068B is very gooddespite what it might seem due to the material.

To complement the design section, on the left side of the upper frame is the USB-C port for connecting and charging the keyboard, while on the bottom is the Bluetooth on/off switch. We will talk about this in depth later.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that while the AKKO 3068B is not focused on maximum portability like the Epomaker NT68, its compact format results in a size that is easily transportable. Without major problems I have put it in my backpack along with my laptop to work more comfortably in cafes and other places.

Ideal for working at home or -almost- anywhere





In cases of mobile work, that is, away from home in a portable scenario, the AKKO 3068B can be placed on the keyboard of a laptop to work, but it is necessary to be careful with the arrangement of the “legs” to avoid unwanted keystrokes. of the keys below. Thus, the AKKO 3068B is a very viable option for a set up portable for those who usually work away from home, but at the same time like the unmatched benefits of mechanical switches.

Incidentally, this keyboard has two pairs of “legs” or supports that give it different elevations, plus the standard keyboard, for a total of three possible positions for greater user comfort.





However, if the mobile experience is good, using the AKKO 3068 at home is betterwith the set up personalized for everyone to work or play.

Leaving aside the “limitations” of the 65% format, the AKKO 3068B is a very comfortable keyboard for those of us who value functionality more than the excess of keys, derived from the little use given to certain sets, such as the number pad. As usual, use is made of layers to activate functions that are not visible (such as the row of Fs), accessible with the FN key in combination with other keys.

Software as an Achilles heel

In this regard, it is important to say that the AKKO 3068B software is its Achilles heel. It is not only hard to find even in AKKO download page but also unfriendly to user both to understand and to use for better customization.



In red, the keys that cannot be remapped on the AKKO 3068B

On top of all this, customization options on the AKKO 3068B are actually limited. By default, the Esc, Windows, Alt and Fn keys cannot be remapped in the main layer, but also another large set of keys do not allow their function to be changed in the secondary layer because the factory ones control fundamental aspects of the keyboard, like Bluetooth connectivity.

So, customization is not the strong point of the AKKO 3068B, but even so, that does not imply a major problem. Personally, I found the default settings for secondary functions quite useful, comfortable and intuitive, and even the position of the FN key, in the set of keys to the right of the space bar, is comfortable. For example, for a screenshot you use FN+P, to turn RGB on/off you use FN+L, to control the speed and intensity of the lights is the classic FN+navigation arrows, Mute is FN+M, and volume controls are accessible from FN+>/<.





Perhaps the only thing that isn’t as intuitive is the controls for Bluetooth connectivity. Still, all these aspects are explained in the included manual, or you can access the online manual, where the functions in layers are explained in detail.

A good, nice and cheap keyboard

Leaving aside these aspects, which are not that they do not matter but that they are “expected”, first in a compact format keyboard, and second in a keyboard prebuild economic, the experience with the AKKO 3068B is very comfortable and good in general.





First, the keycaps They are made of PBT plastic, with double shot printing and ASA profile. We explain in parts. As we have explained previously, PBT has a pleasant touch, is immune to the shine that ABS plastic suffers from use and is much more resistant to wear.

The impression double shot uses two layers of plastic, one for the key cap as such and one for the symbol, so does not fade with use or over time. Finally, the ASA profile is different from the classic OEM, higher, with more space on the surface to better place the fingers and, therefore, more ergonomic. At least that’s how AKKO explains it.





The reality is that the ASA profile is indeed comfortable. My experience with high profiles is little, but with the ASA I have felt comfortable and I have not had problems during the writing. Indeed I feel that the larger surface is better for the fingers.

On the other hand, the selection of switches available for the AKKO 3068B is AKKO’s own, specifically the CS Jelly series. In this unit, due to its black and pink theme, the CS Jelly Pink switches, linear type and with an operating force of 45 grams. In simple terms for those less knowledgeable in the niche, they are AKKO’s own version of the Cherry Red as they have the same acting strength.





For my taste, the AKKO CS Jelly Pink are a bit light, as I prefer switches in the range of 55 to 62 grams of actuation force. However, it is a matter of slightly adjusting the force on the fingers to avoid accidental presses.

But as good as CS Jelly Pink is, the best thing about AKO 3068B is that it’s hot swappable, that is to say that it allows the change of switches without the need to desolder and re-solder. Thus, users can easily change and try other switches, until you find the ones that best suit your tastes. The best thing is that this keyboard has support for five-pin switches, for better support.





The fact that the AKKO 3068B is hot swappable it is very important because allows users to experience not only with more switches but also with modifications to the keyboard to improve your experience and sound. Keyboard nerd stuff.

Finally, it only remains to talk about connectivity and autonomy. The AKKO 3068B allows, in addition to the traditional USB-C cable connection, connection with dongle 2.4 GHz and, more importantly, Bluetooth 5.0.





I have mainly used the AKKO 3068B via Bluetooth and I have had no problems with disconnections, delays or lag. Perhaps for those who latency is an important issue, for example when gaming, they prefer the wired connection and even 2.4 Ghz, but at least from my full writing experience, the Bluetooth 5.0 in the AKKO 3068B has proven to be fast and reliable.

Going to autonomy the 1,800 mAh battery has given me up to a couple of weeks of use from the AKKO 3068B. Of course, without using RGB because I’m not 12 years old I am not a regular user. Incidentally, and for those who are interested, this keyboard has 18 lighting effects.





For charging (the AKKO 3068B notifies you with blinking LEDs on the right side), you use the integrated USB-C cable, or generally any cable, and it takes around a couple of hours to complete.

Almost perfect as a first mechanical keyboard

The AKKO 3068B is a very complete keyboard for everything it offers, and it also does it for a contained price: $95.99.

All this set of features make it almost perfect as a first mechanical keyboard: Its quality is superior in relation to its price, but above all, it allows users to experiment to get deeper into the niche of mechanical keyboards. The almost is that the format is not for everyone, but for those who do not need so many keys, it is ideal.

And for those who don’t want to experiment and are just looking for a good, nice, cheap and truly functional mechanical keyboard, the AKKO 3068B is a good choice that won’t disappoint.