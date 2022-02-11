He beheads his wife of 17 years and walks around with her head and a knife: the heinous crime that outrages Iran | Univision World News

The Iranian Minor Mona Heidari, 17 years oldwas beheaded by her husband and cousin, Sajjad Heydari, who then went out into the street to brag about his crime with the knife in one hand and the head of his victim in the other.
Those atrocious images of Sajjad Heydari walking around with the head of the woman he had just murdered were recorded on video, circulated on social networks and unleashed a wave of indignation both inside and outside Iran, one of the countries where women have the most limited human rights.
Mona Heydari was only 17 years old but She was already the mother of a 3-year-old boy, she had been married to her cousin when she was just a girl, at 12according to the human rights organization in Iran Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).
The official Iranian agency (IRNA) speaks of a crime related to “honor” and in media reports it is said that Sajjad Heydari thought that his wife had been unfaithful to him. The event occurred in Ahvaz, the capital of Khozestan province, in the southwest of the country.
She escaped to Turkey from the violence of her husband, but was forced to return
Mona Heydari was a victim of abuse by her husband for a long time and managed to escape to Turkey after asking her family for help without getting anything.
They forced her to return and in Iran her husband and also a cousin killed her, helped by her brother. They tied her hands and feet and cut off her head. The images of the assailant smiling in the street with his head in one hand and the knife in the other have sparked a wave of pain and indignation inside and outside Iran.
This Monday, Sajjad Heydari and his brother-in-law, who participated in the crime, were detained by the police “during a raid on their hideout,” local police announced, quoted by IRNA.
Human rights groups urged the authorities to reform the Law for the Protection of Women against Domestic Violence and to raise the minimum age of marriage for women, which is now 13 years.
For the lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh, quoted by the reformist daily Shargh, the law has “gaps” in the protection of women. It does not grant them independence and does not “rationally determine the legal age of marriage in order to end child marriage”. All this “opens the way to honor crimes”the Mint.