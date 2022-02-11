Health and Well-being: how has the pandemic affected the psychomotor development of children? | News

The specialist announced that due to the limited social interaction of children and the little motor activity during the first and second waves of covid-19, evidenced a greater difficulty in psychomotor learning and a decrease in social skills that could, in the future, harm their participation in society.

Regarding children aged 2 and 3, he said that difficulties in the use of language or the construction of simple sentences have been observed, in addition to prolonged use of electronic devices, which is harmful at this stage of physical and mental development of the child. less.

Scientific studies indicate that if children cannot have creative games with their peers, it is likely that they will also be affected in learning to empathize and manage their emotions, as well as the development of language and social communication.

How is the pandemic affecting the child’s psychomotor development? What will be the long-term consequences? How can this problem be reversed? When to go to physical or speech therapy? Children use electronic devices less?

All these questions will be resolved by the expert through the Health and Well-being program on Friday, February 11 at 3:00 p.m., via Facebook. She participates with her live consultations taking advantage of the presence of the specialist, who will tell us how to help the best psychomotor development of children and adolescents.