HEALTH / Channel with music playlists and a health podcast to help patients’ well-being

A well-known Murcian hospital opens a channel on Spotify, one of the most powerful platforms with audio content, with music playlists and health podcasts specially designed to help the well-being of its patients. In the context of World Radio Day, which is celebrated this Sunday, and as part of its project to humanise health care, in the area of ​​Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the hospital group has opened a profile on this network social, with music distribution lists for patients who want to relax during treatment in the hospital or at home, play sports or are on their way to the health center for an intervention or diagnostic test.

Experts say that “music is a remedy for any time.” Not surprisingly, treatments such as music therapy have been implemented in several group hospitals. The objective of the Spotify channel is, above all, to facilitate and liven up the stay of hospitalized patients, of those who have to go frequently and for many hours to treatments such as dialysis or chemotherapy, but also to help those who feel stressed in their day by day, they find it difficult to fall asleep or music motivates them to practice healthy habits such as exercising. The plan is to gradually expand these playlists, collaboratively and with the participation of professionals, to cover the needs of all patient profiles: nursing mothers, new parents looking for music to calm their babies, the moment post-surgery or children’s songs, among others.

In addition, this Sunday the first podcast of “A coffee to your health” will be released, which the health group will publish on this platform monthly, to address well-being and health issues in depth, together with hospital professionals and patient associations, among others. . The first podcast is dedicated to mental health and it will talk about what is already known as “the silent pandemic”, while psychologists and experts in this area in different hospitals of the group will give advice and talk about therapies such as Minds, that have been very well received for the treatment of anxiety, stress, jealousy or even sadness or pandemic fatigue.

With this new audio content tool, the well-known health group wants to bring citizens a musical proposal through its profile and its playlists on this social network, to help them at every moment of life, in the hospital or in their home, as well as health advice and the voice and opinion of professionals, patients and associations in its podcast, to learn first-hand about current issues related to health care and physical and emotional well-being.