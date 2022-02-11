Honduras continues to plummet in the FIFA ranking and is in its worst position since 2016

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The poor results continue to take their toll on Honduras in the FIFA world ranking. The National Team is going downhill in the new publication of the international soccer entity, the first of 2022.
The catracha squad is submerged in one of its worst crises in history, having already been eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the second consecutive date after the failure of Russia-2018.
The team led by Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez has not been able to win so far in the Concacaf tie, where it is in last place with just three points, a very harsh reality for Honduran soccer.
Honduras added three consecutive losses in the triple date of January/February against Canada, El Salvador and the United States. This again affects the position of the Bicolor in the ranking of FIFA teams.
THE WORST PLACE SINCE 2016
The Honduran National Team dropped two more places since the last publication, that is, it went from step 76 to 78, remaining in one of its worst places since 2016 when it closed the year in position 75.
At the Concacaf level, Honduras is in eighth position, surpassed by Mexico first (position 12), the United States second (13), Canada third (33), Costa Rica fourth (42), Jamaica fifth (62), Panama sixth (63) and El Salvador seventh (70).
The Bicolor only surpasses in the list of the area to selections like Curacao (80), Haiti (87), Trinidad and Tobago (101), Guatemala (123), among others.
Honduras has three games left to end this nightmare with dignity. On March 24, March will visit Panama, three days later it will receive Mexico and will end its participation on the 30th of the same month in Jamaica.