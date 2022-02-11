Honduras continues to plummet in the FIFA ranking and is in its worst position since 2016

The poor results continue to take their toll on Honduras in the FIFA world ranking. The National Team is going downhill in the new publication of the international soccer entity, the first of 2022.

The catracha squad is submerged in one of its worst crises in history, having already been eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the second consecutive date after the failure of Russia-2018.

The team led by Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez has not been able to win so far in the Concacaf tie, where it is in last place with just three points, a very harsh reality for Honduran soccer.

Honduras added three consecutive losses in the triple date of January/February against Canada, El Salvador and the United States. This again affects the position of the Bicolor in the ranking of FIFA teams.