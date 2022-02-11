Andrea Legarreta: “Horrible”, goes against actor in program | AFP

The famous host of the morning show TV TODAY, Andrea Legarretaknown to make comments lightly, sometimes the audience realizes it but other times not, this situation now could not go unnoticed, described as horrible the participation of one of its fellow guests.

That’s right, the famous was participating in a dynamic one of those they perform on the show, accompanied by their faithful companions and also some guests, actors who come to the show to give it a little more energy and variety.

In this way it is like famous of entertainment stood out with one of his comments, because despite the fact that it was a comment to generate laughter, it may have gone a little overboard.

It was in the broadcast of this Wednesday, February 9, where they were as guests fiona pigeon Y Mauricio Ochmanthe protagonists of a film that is about to hit theaters soon, which is why they attended to promote it.

In addition to presenting the project, they were also participating in a game called The neighborsin which you have to participate in a dynamic of guessing words, the teams compete to be the winners.









Perhaps it was his competitiveness, but Andrea Legarreta gave his opinion on the first team participant, Mauricio Ochmann, who was totally shocked by the driver’s words.

“But if Mauricio did it horrible”, commented Andrea, while Mauricio was left with his mouth open waiting for an explanation, of course everything was with humor, you can see it approximately at minute 9 of the video.

In the end, the actor decided to laugh with the driver, both knew that they were just playing and that of course they wanted to win, even if it was just a friendly competition.