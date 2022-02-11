Hotels “hide” sexual trafficking of minors in New York: mothers and prosecutors warn in Queens

When she took office as the first female district attorney for Queens County (NYC), Melinda Katz said she had one goal: to use more resources to combat sex trafficking.

He created a Human Trafficking Bureau in the municipality and promised survivors a chance to get ahead. “We provide the infrastructure that is absolutely necessary to survive and thrive,” she stated. “No matter how long you’ve been in this business, the Queens District Attorney’s office is there. We’ll help you out.”

Katz also knows that the work done by Bureau Chief Jessica Melton and other prosecutors can be challenging, because the business of trafficking teens and young women is a subculture that many New Yorkers don’t pay attention to: despite about what “It’s happening in apartments, abandoned hotels and active hotels,” said to Pix11.

He claims his office has racked up 23 indictments against 37 traffickers during his time as district attorney. This includes Two men arrested at the “JFK Inn” hotel, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, before forcing her to perform sexual services for others. A undercover investigator rescued the victim, after posing as a “client” responding to an online ad. Another hotel on Queens Boulevard was the scene of shootings and complaints about teen prostitution.

Dawn Rowe, executive director of the non-profit organization “Girl Vow,” noted that runaway women are especially vulnerable, and within the first 48 hours they are likely to be kidnapped. “Many [chicas] they become strippers.”

Theresa Racine, a Queens resident who founded the group Xtreme Measure Media, commented that his daughter was given amphetamines when she was a teenager to keep her awake. The girl worked as a stripper while she was also trafficked. “He had 10 to 30 men a night.” He later escaped the clutches of the pimp, but has battled addiction and now lives outside of New York state.

District Attorney Katz noted that Much of the traffic activity occurs near transportation hubs, airports. He pointed out that hotels “give a sense of anonymity.”

Sarah Sankarsingh, another mother of a victim in Queens, called on police to better monitor the short stay motels, because in some of those sites teenagers are being sexually exploited. She detailed that in late January her daughter ran away from an older man at a Woodside motel on Queens Boulevard.

It has been repeatedly said that Queens is the capital of prostitution disguised as massages in the US. This week, Sharice Mitchell, 51, and her husband Kareem “Napoleon” Mitchell, 38, were charged with allegedly trafficking multiple women for sex in New York City, including two victims fostered in their Bronx home and later rented out, prosecutors alleged.

Previously in October two NYPD officers were caught offering an expensive “taxi” service to high-end prostitutes who wanted a police escort to their jobs, according to published disciplinary records.