How much money did Venezuelan Henry Blanco, new manager of Tiburones de la Guaira, earn in the Majors?





The former Venezuelan baseball player. Henry Blanco had a great career in the Major Leagues – MLB and after 16 years as a professional we will show you how much money was earned by this former catcher who played with 11 different teams.

By The Field

For years, Henry Blanco was one of the greatest Venezuelan exponents in Major League Baseball, being a catcher who performed in great shape, being a mask of great pitchers in this sport, having a successful career, which led him to earn money with which Today, after almost a decade retired, he surely lives comfortably with his family.

In addition, Blanco has had income in the MLB as a coach, since he has worked with the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, winning World Series rings with both teams, being a bullpen coach.

Blanco debuted in 1997 with the Los Angeles Dddgers and retired in 2013 with the Seattle Mariners, enjoying an extraordinary career, being one of the best Venezuelans in MLB and according to the Baseball Reference portal, his lifetime income from baseball was of $16,995,000.

Dodgers: $170,000

Rockies: $215,000

Brewers: $947,000

Braves: $2,812,500

Twins: $750,000

Cubs: $7,650,000

Parents: $750,000

Mets: $750,000

D-Backs: $2,200,000

Blue Jays: $750,000

Blanco played from 1997 to 2013 in the MLB, having played a total of 971 games for life, connecting 615 hits, 72 home runs, 298 RBIs, 274 runs scored and an average of .223, wearing the uniforms of the Los Angeles Dodgers teams. Angels, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona D-Backs, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.