How the thirst for power destroys your right to privacy with your mobile

Key facts: Telephones have become the Achilles’ heel in terms of the right to privacy.

The Internet is a battlefield between individuals, companies and States that face each other bit by bit.

When I talk about Internet privacy with people, most don’t take the fact that every day we are more exposed to others to monitor or monitor our online activities.

Most don’t care if companies or governments monitor their personal activities through phones, computers, or cameras. None of them ever do anything bad, so they feel like they have nothing to fear. They tend to think that their conversations are not important and that whoever is listening or reading will get bored sooner or later with the exchange of memes, which represents 95% of the information shared between my friends, for example. I kid.

In any case, it seems that something is wrong. Are we in danger when we allow our clicks to end up in a company or government database? Does it make sense to set limits on ourselves when we use the phone just because someone records our activity on the other end?

I insist, something has been wrong for a long time. In 2008, the European Union introduced the Data Retention Directive, which required companies with more than 10,000 customers to store all their customer data for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 2 years.

A few months later, in 2009, Malte Spitz, a member of the German Green Party, asked Deutsche Telekom, the German telephone company, to give him all the data they had on him. They refused, but two demands later had to yield. The CD containing his data was filled with an Excel file of 30,832 lines, three times the length of War and Peace. This was the equivalent of only 6 months of registration.

Spitz didn’t really know how to interpret the information in his hands, so he asked a programmer friend to interpret that information, and the result was chilling.

The information Deutsche Telekom had could then be used to watch Spitz’s every move. Where he ate, what streets he walked, how long he slept. In fact, the politician and lawyer made a map that recreates this. Ironically, the video of the follow-up to Spitz is on YouTube.

The Data Retention Directive was overturned in 2014, apparently the lack of clarity and limits on how that data would be used was slightly illegal. But we all know that this has not been an obstacle for Facebook, Google, Amazon, the NSA and many others to continue to store data on the use that each person makes of information on the Internet … and their personal lives.

Google and the States are hungry for data

In my environment, no one who has received Google’s timeline every year of the places they visited and the routes they took has felt anything less than chills. The people who design these Google tracking apps probably think most people will appreciate the gesture. But it’s pretty terrifying when a notification suddenly reminds you of every step you took during that year, the streets you walked, each region you visited and the time you spent in those places.

Yes, we know that they watch us, they don’t have to rub it in our faces that they know it. But, let’s be fair, not everyone will be lucky enough to have their information personally analyzed by another human being. That task will normally be left to some algorithm.

This is precisely one of the great risks of transferring our data: we don’t know what kind of new controls may emerge as a consequence of the information that is stored every second in the gigantic databases of entities that are very thirsty for more power.

Think about it, if your phone or mobile can transmit the information of the time you see the screen, your heartbeat, what you like and dislike, who you chat with and who you meet, just imagine how a thousand cell phones in Together they can provide the necessary mechanism for someone with a lot of power to act with an advantage over a group of people.

State control and the limits of privacy on the Internet

State and government control in China, for example, was so tight in Hong Kong that government opponents who demonstrated in 2019 they had to devise strategies to create firewallso to speak, to protect them from the social surveillance system: RFID signal inhibitors, which are used, for example, in transport cards that store information about the identity of their users, lasers to prevent the police from recording and messages within applications such as Pokémon Go, Apple’s AirDrop, or ProtonMail and StarMail among others.

It didn’t always work. A cell phone stayed on, a camera did facial recognition and a day later eight people went to prison with no guarantees of any kind.

Cyber ​​surveillance has been used for crowd control for the last few decades. Source: Alexander / Adobe Stock

That may not happen to most people in the rest of the world. However, the truth is that the cell phone is not the only device that records your information. Your laptop, your credit card, your discount coupon, your application to make bank transfers, your wallet escrowed by a company, your favorite Bitcoin exchange, can also record your activity.

For a company that owns the data that provides the applications that are built to perpetuate the reign of money, It would not be very difficult to know how much money you earn, what your tastes are, if you lead a healthy life or if you have a partner. They just have to look at your spending history to know when you went to the pharmacy and when to a restaurant.

Bitcoin has been one more barrier between state controls and personal freedom

Is it really worth that we have to feel mistrust every time we pay with the card or transfer money to a bank, an application or a store? The answer is no. For this, I have no doubt on the need to resort to value exchange methods that are not controlled by any state entity, government or company.

Bitcoin is a resource that allows people to save at least one of those walls that those in power have built to support themselves at inhuman heights. That money can be transferred from person to person is undoubtedly a blow to the entire surveillance system. which aims to exercise controls based on knowledge of the individual activities of people.

Unknowingly, those who trade bitcoin directly with another person, without using an exchange or other central bank-issued currency, are subverting the order – and control – that has been imposed by the powerful and unscrupulous, the rulers.

I believe that part of all this deployment of legal measures to push bitcoin users to declare their possessions and identify their transactions does not only respond to the intimidating nature of those who exercise power, but that seeks to maintain control of individuals through knowledge of their daily choices.

Never before have States and companies had so many tools to understand everything that can be done with the knowledge of the decisions we make every day. Never before have there been so many massive experiments in manipulating public opinion as now.

Remember how Cambridge Analytica and Facebook seem to have been the decisive players in controlling people’s opinion about the presidential candidacies during the last US election; and how they seem to have tipped the scales in favor of Brexit in the UK at a decisive moment.

Facebook and Google have not been honest about how they use the user information they store in their huge databases. Composition by CriptoNoticias. Wit/stock.adobe.com; Facebook/ facebook.com; Google/ google.com

I believe that the great challenges that will allow us to protect individual privacy, the freedom of choice, are yet to be overcome. Precisely now that the tools that could protect us from the ambitions of politicians or businessmen are out there: yes, cryptography, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and the ability to cultivate reflection over the instinctive impulses that are awakened in us by applications that They sell us a disrupted idea of ​​happiness and well-being.

The right to privacy and to be forgotten on the Internet

I don’t know if the problem, as some specialists say, lies in the origin of the Internet, which was conceived as something free and companies have had to use these strategies to make money. I think that’s debatable, because nothing prevents those who design applications from having an ethic focused on privacyas Ann Cavoukian proposed.

It cannot be that the control to which many Internet users are subjected -or the manipulation of opinion- is justified with the argument that whoever uses an application «accepts the conditions and terms of use», when those who design those applications know very well how to make many people always choose to give up their right to privacy to get the satisfaction they sell.

The irony is that many don’t know that these tracking and storage permissions can be revoked from every page, at least that’s what they say. I am not aware that in fact it is fulfilled in all the cases in which it is requested. I have reason to doubt.

I think it is time to put pressure on companies and governments and demand that they comply with the standards established in the European Data Protection Regulation that came into force in 2018. I believe that it is necessary to instruct and disclose information on how companies They persuade you to accept the conditions of use and circumvent the regulations on “Informed Consent”, which is the only reason why every time you enter a page or contract a service you have to accept contracts that are deliberately ambiguous.

It is time that we can exercise the right to be forgotten, not only as a way to de-index information from the Internet but also as the right to delete from third-party databases that information that we do not want them to keep.

At what point do we allow others to appropriate our privacy and our image? When did we allow them to take away our right to have secrets and the freedom to decide?

Perhaps this attention that cryptography has gained thanks to the bitcoin boom, the prominence of individual privacy as a means of defending our freedoms, is the first step to balance the scales.

