How to make your jeans look like Angela Aguilar’s

Angela Aguilar He has more than 7 million followers on social networks, where he shares his music, but also his outfits and his daily life. In recent years, the singer became an it girl and one of her favorite clothes are the jeanswith whom he sees himself in many of his publications.

In a photo he shared in 2021, he showed pants that have his ranch style and are very easy to make. It is about jeans with a cow print that combined with a metallic top and black sneakers. A very cool look to wear day and night.

Instead of spending time looking for a garment, you can make a DIY (“Do It Yourself”: “Hazlo Tú Mismo”, in which, in addition, you can give it a personal touch. Designing it is very simple, the first step is Purchase this print at a fabric store and the tools needed are industrial fabric glue and fabric scissors.

Ángela Aguilar and her cow print jean.

Then the fabric must be supported on the Jean and ensure that the size to be cut is the same as the area where it is to be placed. The last step is to stick it with the adhesive (it usually takes about 30 minutes to dry). Keep in mind that it must be waterproof so that it does not come off when washing.

other style of jeans that Angela Aguilar used often are the ones with breaks, very cool and modern. Achieving this effect is very easy: you just have to cut it at the knee with scissors and pull the threads so that it is frayed.

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar gained international recognition after performing La Llorona at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2018 and her first solo studio album, Primero soy mexicana”(2018), had very good reviews. In addition, she is one of the most popular singers young people to be nominated for the Grammy and Latin Grammy.

At just 18 years old, the career of Angela Aguilar is on the rise and every year he makes great strides in music with the support of the whole family. At the end of last January, she became the youngest woman to debut in a palenque and expressed her happiness on Instagram: “Last night… my first palenque alone! Thanks for everything León, Guanajuato. It was a real privilege.”