How to send music from Spotify to HomePod while we wait for its native support

Spotify is one of the most popular music services, leading in number of subscribers. That is why many iPhone users wonder how to send music from spotify to homepod, since there is no native support in the Apple speaker. This is a very controversial point among users of this audio platform.

Send your Spotify music to HomePod with AirPlay

As we said, the HomePod does not have native Spotify support. That forces you to use another less comfortable functionality but with the same result: AirPlay. AirPlay is Apple’s wireless protocol for sending music and audio from your computers to your speakers, Mac and Apple TV.





To send your music from Spotify to HomePod or HomePod mini, just follow these steps:

On your iPhone or iPad, open Spotify and play the music you want.

In the lower playback bar, you will see a speaker symbol, press it.

You will see the option of AirPlay or Bluetooth that you have to press.

A window will be displayed with all the devices compatible with AirPlay, where you must choose your HomePod.

With this done, you will begin toListen to your Spotify music on HomePod. Don’t forget to check out these 32 Spotify Tricks to make the most of the service. One of the advantages of this system is that if you have a Mac with macOS Monterey, you can send the music to the Mac in addition to screen sharing using AirPlay.

Spotify refuses to support the HomePod natively





Spotify users’ patience with the HomePod has been wearing thin for some time. To the point where there is everything a support thread in the Spotify community with 118 pages full of comments from disgruntled users. Messages proliferate inviting people to switch to other platforms and complaining about the service’s recent focus on podcasts.





There was a time when Spotify accused Apple of preventing use of its service on all of the company’s devices. However, little after these accusations, Apple opened the doors of Siri to other music services besides Apple Music. That was in the summer of 2019, and since then, Spotify has refused to implement this API.

Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio or TuneIn have long supported HomePod and Siri. Spotify just not considers it important for its users to integrate with these technologies beyond AirPlay. But we assume that this will not trigger any monopolistic investigation or lawsuits in court.

While we wait for the Swedish company to decide to deploy the HomePod API, we will have to settle for AirPlay. At least, we will be able to listen to our favorite music on the Apple speaker, although not in such a comfortable way.