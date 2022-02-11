“I don’t care that the ‘jeta’…

The story of Ousmane Dembele with FC Barcelona he has been in decline since he landed at the club in 2017. After being considered the ‘ideal replacement’ for Neymar Júnior, French has been a ‘carousel’ of emotions for the institution. His constant injuries and lack of forcefulness have ‘marked’ him, to the point that he has no plans to renew his contract. That is why the Barca has decided to keep him out of his call until last Sunday, when Xavi Hernández has once again included him on the bench.

Joan Gaspart, former president of the entity, has spoken about it in an interview on the program ‘El ’10’ del Barça’, where he criticizes the position of the club for having sent him to the stands. “In life you cannot be cuckolded and beaten. If Barça is paying Dembélé until the last day and has him in the stands, that is being cuckolded and beaten“said the executive.

Despite this, he took a moment to praise Xavi’s performance for bringing him back into the first team. “If Xavi wants me to play, it’s because he knows what he can give. I’m sure that if he plays, he won’t walk around the field. He has done things that we don’t like, but also others that we like“, affirmed the ex-mandatory culé.

He also took the opportunity to criticize the attitude of the ‘Mosquito’ and his agent with Barcelona. “He is a professional who has left aside what I will never leave behind, which is the passion for Barça. The statements made by both him and his representative have not pleased me or the fans. But if he is here, let him play”, added the Catalan, who asks the club that the attacker can play while he is under contract.

Gaspart, very hard with Dembélé

Finally, the businessman closed firmly by ‘crushing’ ‘Dembouz’ for his renewal, without detracting from his merits as a footballer. “If he plays and scores goals, I won’t mind if the ‘jeta’ plays for Barça and continues at Barça. In history we have had many ‘jays’ who have been good on the pitch. What we want is to win and Dembélé is a great player”, concluded Gaspart.