“I was afraid of death and I knew I needed help to save myself”

Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United player, said he was scared to death because of his alcohol problems.

Wayne Rooney in the Derby County technical area Getty Images

The now coach of Derby County, in the Championship, stopped by the BBC Breakfast program to talk about the documentary about his life that will be released on Amazon, in which some of his problems are reviewed, such as drinking, violence and the infidelities.

“Probably the thing that scared me the most was death. I made a lot of mistakes, which could have been worse. Women, drunk driving, that I did this, or even my problems could have led me to kill someone or myself. I knew that I needed help to save myself and my family,” Rooney said.

“15 years ago you couldn’t walk into a locker room and acknowledge that you have an alcohol problem and that you have a mental illness. I couldn’t do that,” he added.

Rooney also talks in the documentary about how violent he was as a young man, going to a town near Manchester to get into fights. “There were times when he came back with a black eye, another time they dislocated my jaw, he was 13 years old.”

“I remember one day I was crossing the road with a bottle of cider in my hand. My manager at Everton back then stopped the car to let me pass. The next day in training he picked me up and said: ‘Listen You have the most talent I’ve ever seen someone your age. Do not waste it”.

On his current situation with the drink, Rooney pointed out that now he is fine and that he controls it.

“I was never an alcoholic, it was more of a binge. If I had two days off, I would spend them drinking. Then I would try to recover to go to work and train. There were times when I was not at my best level in the clubs where I played. I was there. Now I’ve talked to people and they’ve helped me. At that time I didn’t do it and I kept it to myself and everything gets worse,” he assured.