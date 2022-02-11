If “Potro” Gutiérrez is fired, who should be the new coach of Real España? These are the options

2022-02-10

The fan of Royal Spain can’t take it anymore: they want the head of the Mexican coach Raul “Foal” Gutierrez after endorse the fourth defeat in a row in Clausura 2022. If this start, which is the most disastrous in the history of the aurinegro club in National Leaguewas not enough, because the worst streak that the sampedranos have had in the first division is also added, since counting the finals they lost to Olympia in December, there are six defeats that the professor squad officially consumes, something unprecedented in the club.

Faced with this lousy record, together with a football game without ideas, in addition to no longer having the support of the fans and disagreement of some managers, according to the mouth of journalists, the “Foal” could be living his last hours under the Spanish command. Although the president of the club, Elijah Burbaratweeted that “the more difficult and uphill the panorama, the more united and stronger we must be”, the dismissal of the Mexican would be imminent if he fell on Sunday against Real Sociedad on date 5 at the stadium Morazanwhich would rumble against his SD of another catastrophe.