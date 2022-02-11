”I’m not the little dreamer anymore”: They filter audio of Arath de la Torre threatening a reporter

The famous is immersed in the scandal since it became known that he allegedly harassed Andrea Rodríguez.

Arath of the Tower does not see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it is that after it became known that the famous had harassed the choreographer Andrea Rodríguez, wife of Julio Alegría, with whom he shared the stage in the ‘Comic Tenor’Now it transpires that he threatened a reporter.

It was through the program ‘Gossip No Like’ that Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani shared several audios of the current host of the program ‘Hoy’ in which he is clearly heard threatening George Ugalde.

“Attempts against a family, that is, I am no longer the pend*jito of dreamers, did you hear me?, I am a son of the sh*t right now and who messes with me and who damages my family my reputation on the one hand, I don’t I’m going to allow cabr * n ”, is heard in one of the audios.

Javier Ceriani added that Arath was using his power in Televisa to annul what was revealed in TVNotas, he even mentioned that he accused many people of Televisaamong them María Figueroa and Jorge Ugalde.

“If you attack me, listen to my daughter, you’re attacking my entire family and God doesn’t like that because there are children involved, and all the comments that came out on TVNotas I don’t know how the hell you’re going to do to erase them because otherwise I’m going to look for you personally,” is heard in a second audio addressed to Ugalde.

So far the famous has not commented on the audios.

The harassment of Arath de la Torre

It should be remembered that a few days ago Arath de la torre was involved in a great scandal after some screenshots were revealed showing how he harassed the wife of July JoyAndrea Rodríguez, who had a brief relationship in mid-2007.

In the texts, which were several, it is seen how the presenter insists the choreographer meet and talk, since he supposedly had to clarify something with her regarding their past relationship; however, she did not accept and put a stop to it.

For his part, Arath de la Torre denies that these texts are real.