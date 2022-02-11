In glamorous leather outfit, Irina Shayk stopped New York traffic

the famous model irina shayk set a trend with his outfit during one of his walks in New York, the city where he lives with the daughter he shares with actor Bradley Cooper, little Lea. Here we tell you the details!

With a black outfit from head to toe, the model of brands such as “Dior”, “La Perla” and “Victoria’s Secret”, left more than one with their mouths open.

It was about a look all black made of leather pants, shirt and a trench coat long that she decided to accompany with minimalist accessories with which she tried to go unnoticed without any success: dark glasses and face mask.

However, this is not the first time that Irina Shayk has become a sensation for one of her outfits, because every time the cameras capture her walking through ‘the city that never sleeps’, it becomes a trend in networks.

In fact, it was at the beginning of last January when the famous 36-year-old was captured enjoying a walk with her daughter Lea through the snowy streets of New York, showing that she is fuller and happier than ever.

In several images shared through social networks, the former couple Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo He was seen in the company of the little girl he shares with the actor Oscar nominated, while enjoying a tender mother and daughter moment.

