In love? Danna Paola thus expressed her admiration for Dua Lipa

Danna Paola expressed his admiration for Dua Lipa after the first concert on “Future Nostalgia Tour.” The singer said that she was very excited to attend this first concert on Wednesday, February 9.

Dua Lipa It was presented at the FTX Arena, in Miami, and Danna Paola did not take long to enjoy the music of the interpreter. It was through her Instagram stories where she showed videos of her with her friends enjoying her concert.

