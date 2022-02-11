In love? Danna Paola thus expressed her admiration for Dua Lipa

Danna Paola expressed his admiration for Dua Lipa after the first concert on “Future Nostalgia Tour.” The singer said that she was very excited to attend this first concert on Wednesday, February 9.

Dua Lipa It was presented at the FTX Arena, in Miami, and Danna Paola did not take long to enjoy the music of the interpreter. It was through her Instagram stories where she showed videos of her with her friends enjoying her concert.

This is how Danna Paola expresses her admiration for Dua Lipa

Danna Paola showed off images of the concert, including the choreographies, the stage and the singer’s costumes. Faced with these images, users interacted with her by sharing some photos and comments about her as well.

The British performer performed a concert for two hours and had four costume changes. Her first live performance was with We’re good, one of her most recent songs, followed by New Rules, Love again, Cool, Pretty please, Break my heart.

This is the start of your world Tour by 10 countries throughout the world. This concert sold out tickets. She considered it an achievement and celebrated with dance, fun and music in Orlando, Florida where there will also be another concert tomorrow.

Dua Lipa will be presented in Mexico with two concerts on September 21, 2022 and the other on the 23rd.

