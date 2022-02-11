In one day, 1,000 advanced Medicine and Nursing students join the covid job bank – Information – 02/11/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Less than 24 hours after registration was opened to enter the “job pool” created by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), more than 1,000 advanced Medicine and Nursing students signed up and will serve as a “support resource”. ” to health providers who request it, as reported to El País by the president of the National Nursing Commission of the MSP, Augusto Ferreira.

The resource created by the portfolio arose as an initiative of the minister himself Daniel Salinaswithin the framework of the wave of infections caused by the omicron variant and was structured in conjunction with the authorities of the University of the Republicthe Catholic University and the CLAEH -offered by bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Ferreira said that the enrolled students “are already being made available to health providers, who will be able to count on that resource to the extent that they need to strengthen their assistance services.”

According to the person in charge of Nursing, the portfolio expected that between 500 and 600 students would enter the job market, but the number “in less than 24 hours already met expectations very well.”

However, among some students Udelar Nursing the MSP ordinance brought problems. El País reported two weeks ago that a group of students raised a claim to the portfolio warning about the “lack of budget” for the degree and that this “prevents the expansion of quotas for the final practices” of the career.

In addition, the students did not share the new MSP measure because they considered it “confusing” to be asked to work in health providers due to the increase in cases, but they cannot do their internships to obtain the degree.

Meanwhile, the Association of Teachers of the Faculty of Nursing (ADUR), issued a statement yesterday expressing its “deep concern” about the health portfolio initiative. “We express that the operation of the services was not affected exclusively by the positivity rate among nurses, as expressed by the minister in the ordinance, but by the structural deficit of professional and auxiliary nursing at all levels of the system, exacerbated in the first Level of attention. For this reason, we flatly reject the taking of transitory measures, insisting that substantive measures must be taken to solve a structural problem of lack of resources,” the statement said.

To enter the job market, in the case of nurses, students must have the intermediate title of nursing assistants. This, according to ADUR, “implies a risk of deepening job insecurity”, because “it seems that” they are not recognized as assistants but only as students. This, they warn, “opens the possibility that their salary does not respect the established award.”

When consulted in this regard, the president of the National Nursing Commission The MSP said that there will be no precariousness “in any way” because the work of the students “is intended as support and not to replace other positions.” In any case, Ferreira indicated that the salaries of the students, beyond being assistants, “will be less than those of the provider’s workers”, although “they are close to the award”. “Even though they have the same title, they don’t have the experience or the seniority there and they will be hired on a temporary basis, but that is not synonymous with precariousness,” he said.