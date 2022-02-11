Interview with Dr. Julio Mayol on teaching in medicine

..Juan Pablo Ramirez.

The training of future doctors looks to a period of transformation. Professor of Surgery at the Complutense University of Madridthe Dr. Julio Mayolwarns that the Spanish university is staying “no medical professors”. For this reason, he insists on the need to encourage teaching in medicine. Another problem is the training of future doctors who are prepared to respond to the MIR exam and not to respond to the needs of a patient.

What value does it have for a doctor to be a professor?

Reaching professor is the culmination of an academic career. Not all physicians have an interest in pursuing academia, which involves combining research and teaching with clinical practice to advance the profession. In my case it is almost a childhood dream. With no family history in medicine and at the age of seven while I was admitted to the Hospital de La Princesa due to appendicitis with subsequent peritonitis, I listened to Sister Filomena García, who was the head of the ward who had come to Madrid in 1969 on Professor Durán Sacristán, who was a great professor of surgery.

The healthcare pressure is very important and there are not many incentives for research, in order to produce quality knowledge

I already wanted to be a surgeon then, but it impressed me so much that I decided to be like that figure that Sister Filomena had told me like in a story. I didn’t want to be anything else and that has made my life very simple. Later I was an intern student of Professor Durán Sacristán at the Hospital Clínico San Carlos and now a professor of surgery as he was. As for the academy, if we want to advance a part of knowledge and at the same time a profession such as surgery, we have to get involved, we have to create knowledge, share it, evaluate it and improve it.

What obstacles does the doctor find today to combine these care, training and research tasks?

The obstacles that any doctor who wants to develop an academic career encounters are not very different from those that have been experienced. Obviously now we have different conditions. The healthcare pressure is very important and there are not many incentives for research, in order to produce quality knowledge. Getting involved in an academic career in this way has more to do with motivation than encouragement.

We do not have a well-structured teaching career, particularly in medicine, with criteria that are sometimes too focused on publication and not so much on the development of a professional career

This situation has its advantages and disadvantages. We are running out of professors in the Spanish university. We have teachers who have raised the bar tremendously in recent years. However, we do not have a well-structured teaching career, particularly in medicine, with criteria that are sometimes too focused on publication and not so much on the development of a professional career. In the case of medicine, it differs from that dedicated to pure and simple research in chemistry, ours has much more to do with assisting people, and that greatly modifies the career. That means that the call is being discouraged, the vocations for academic teaching. And this will end up paying, this is not something without consequences. If we discourage education and teaching as an essential part of the exercise of our profession, in the future we will pay for it.

What solutions are there to this problem? What measures can be taken in the short term to start putting the solution?

Multiple measures must be taken. These are complex problems that cannot be solved in a simple way. We first need a well-defined plan to decide what kind of professors, what kind of professors, what kind of academic researchers we want to develop. We cannot put these resources without having a plan. The Conference of Rectors, and particularly the deans of medicine, have been warning of the problem. Even so, there has never been a great consensus on how to approach it. We must be clear about the size of the university we want for a country like ours, the degree of excellence, and quantify what we want.

We need a well-defined plan to decide what kind of professors, professors and researchers we want

Through research, we have managed to produce a large amount of impact factor in our country, which is then not translated very well into the practice of medicine. We have to define very well what the indicators are and make a plan to achieve them. We need more teachers, with a good level. Remuneration is essential. If not, it will be true that motto that says “if you pay peanuts, you get monkeys”.

Already on a personal level, as a full professor and now as a professor, what have young doctors in training given you?

I consider that you are already a doctor from the moment you pass the selectivity and start studying medicine. He is a less educated doctor who is not yet licensed to work, but who is on a path that in most cases ends up becoming a medical graduate and finally a resident and a professional. He is like patients to doctors. For a teacher without students there is no academic career. Without seating the students, without receiving the energy, the eagerness to learn that they have, it is impossible to dedicate oneself to teaching, otherwise one becomes a mere official or a bureaucrat.

For me, teaching is the ability to transcend as a person, transferring knowledge and hoping that those who come after are capable of improving it. I find it fascinating as a key point in life. That ability of the teacher to answer her questions even with a “I don’t know, I’m going to prepare it”to see them grow, develop and end up becoming leaders in the profession, is the most important satisfaction that any human being can have, on the same level as having children.

Remuneration is essential. If not, the motto that says “if you pay peanuts, you get monkeys” will be true.

What do you consider to be the main gaps in the training of doctors right now, beyond the lack of teachers that we are currently experiencing?

As a teacher, I believe that we are still anchored, and I am co-responsible for this, in a 19th-century training model. It is a model in which an inadequate exam ends up causing the entire educational process to be structured around it instead of clearly defining what kind of professionals we want to obtain and how to give them the experiences so that they are able to guide their own learning.

We have to be able to change, not because of technology, technology is the help. If not because we have really changed our way of seeing the process of health care and the modern practice of medicine. We have a different society with extraordinary knowledge, which is impossible to cover in six years. It takes a lifetime to train as a doctor. When he retires, that’s when he starts to stop learning. And yet, we are still based on a model of simply six years of training, then a MIR exam, then residency.

The MIR exam, with all the advantages it has and has had, imposes certain biases and vices on training during the degree. So, sometimes, we have the feeling that we are preparing people not so that they are capable of answering the questions of a sick person, but so that they are capable of responding well to a multiple choice exam in order to later be able to choose the specialty. We are not so focused on the personal, scientific and technical development of great professionals who know how to collaborate and work as a team with patients to solve problems, but rather on people who answer exams well.

As a teacher, I believe that we are still anchored, and I am co-responsible for this, in a 19th-century training model

It must be difficult to get rid of that pragmatism, how can you balance this training and this pragmatism that is logical for students to have?

One of the first problems is to redefine the exam model among all. It has been in operation for a long time and allows people to be distributed around a Gaussian bell. Normally, there is a good association between being a good professional and doing well on the exam, but sometimes there isn’t.

We have to be able, not to lower the bar, but to raise it but help students not to feel burned out, so that we do not make promises of a profession that no longer exists, which is different from what we lived 80 years ago , 60 years old, even different from what it was when I was trained. We have to understand the context well and formulate exams suitable for that context. We ask questions that are from super specialists, rather than evaluation of professionals. The goal of this exam is not to test how much they know, it is to be able to distribute people so that each position is unique.

We are seeing a boom in robotics applied to surgery, how is technology included in the curricula?

Right now that technology is advancing, I think that the last thing to teach them is technology. We have to insist on communication, information processing, critical data analysis, processes to respond to complex problems. Because the technology will end up being transparent, it will not need us to make certain decisions. We have to understand it, but we don’t have to do it ourselves. We have to be able to train professionals to ask good questions, not to give good answers. Because intelligence is not in the answer, it is in the questions.

The least we need to teach is technology, we have to insist on communication

For much robotization, if the doctor does not indicate the surgery well, the robot will perform an action with great precision but with total inaccuracy. It is increasingly necessary to train professionals in those skills that are called soft, which is profoundly human, and not to focus so much on the technology that makes the machine learning works. Who are the people going to ask you the questions? It is about defining who is going to be with the patients, not who is going to use the technology.

You are already a professor, what are the next personal or professional challenges?

I have a very intense international projection. Right now I am editor of an American journal of surgery and secretary of a British journal on the same subject. My idea is to advance in the creation of global training platforms and try to place all the education of surgeons at the same level in any part of the world, so that anyone who needs to be trained in surgery can access the same knowledge and the same resources to be able to solutions to people who have diseases that are surgically treatable.

That there are differences between certain countries is not good for our patients. It does not consist in increasing the differences, it consists in taking those below as high as possible. Technology but above all helps us a different way of thinking. Soon we are going to launch the BJS Academy, an academy of what used to be the British Journal of Surgerywhich is already European and aims to be a global platform for the training of students and residents in the surgical area.

