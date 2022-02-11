Iran Castillo announces the birth of his son with a photo of a placenta | Famous

“Any words I put here would not be enough to express my joy and happiness! Welcome Damian! We love you with all our being. Thank you for reaching out to fill us with this love,” she wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags “placenta,” “tree of life,” and “childbirth Demian.”
The news caused a wave of congratulations and, although some were shocked by the image, others applauded it and thought it was “powerful”.
The announcement of her pregnancy
In September 2021, she shared her happiness by announcing that at 44 she was pregnant again, now with her partner Pepe Ramos.
Since then, he has made his followers witness to the change in his body with photographs and videos that he shared on social networks.
On December 5, he held a “baby shower” where he discovered that he would have a boy.
Demian is the second son of the actress, since her eldest daughter is called Irka and is 10 years old, whom she procreated in a past relationship.
The relationship between Iran Castillo and Pepe Ramos
In February 2021, the ‘Pink Laces’ actress shared that she had started a new relationship by posting a photo of her intertwined hands on Instagram with the caption “You and me… in a spiral.”
Later in March, he made it official by sharing an image where they appear kissing Pepe and thanked him “for these wonderful months in which I have learned to really have a partner.”
In September the couple got engaged and announced that they were expecting their first child together. So far they have not given details of their wedding plans.