Isabel Torres dies, actress in the HBO series ‘Veneno’ | INSTAGRAM

Unfortunately today February 11, 2022, months after the famous actress Y Spanish LGBT activistIsabel Torres, said goodbye to her fans through networks socialhas died of Cancer at 52 years old.

She managed to gain her international popularity largely for being the protagonist of one of the HBO series, “Veneno”, where she played Christina Ortizthe protagonist.

“We fired Isabel. Although her family and her friends deeply feel her loss, we know that wherever she goes you will have fun as only she knows, ”they expressed in a publication on the official social media account of the actress, in Instagram.

”Thank you for all the expressions of affection and concern. They have left feeling very loved and protected ”, they shared by the entertainment creator.

Isabel Torres was born and raised in the archipelago of the Canary Islandshad lung cancer and last November was when we told you that he uploaded a video saying goodbye of his followers, the doctors had already warned him that he only had a short time to live.









At that time, he assured us that he would get out of this condition and would reconnect with his fans once again, also expressing the great joy and beautiful experience of life and his participation in the creation of content.

For her it was one of her greatest passions, in 1996 she was the first transgender woman in the Canary Islands who managed to officially change her gender before the government, in the national identity document, she came to participate in several films, but as we mentioned the great success It was until the HBO series.

She was one of the three people who embodied Cristina Ortiz in her different stages, a celebrity who managed to give the transgender group a place on the screens.