Isabel Torres dies, protagonist of the series “Veneno”

The actress and presenter Elizabeth Torres He died today at the age of 52 due to lung cancer, as confirmed by the artist’s family on social networks.

“Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends deeply feel her loss, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the shows of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and protected”reported the family through the artist’s account on Instagram.

Torres was noted for his work on the popular television series “Veneno.”

The lung cancer that the actress faced was diagnosed in 2018. However, a year ago she had a relapse. In fact, it was not until 2020 that the actress reported that she suffered from the disease. At that time, she indicated that, despite the fact that there were cancer cells that had disappeared thanks to the treatment she had undergone, there was a new strain that was aggravating her condition.

In recent months, the actress has dedicated herself to coping with the disease and last November she shared what she called her last video on social networks. And he said goodbye to earthly life.

“This is the last video I’m going to do because I’ve been very sick and I wanted to tell you how I’m doing. In principle, they gave me two months to live. Let’s see if I get over them, and if not, what are we going to do. Life is so capricious. Life is beautiful and you have to live it. If I get out of this I will reconnect, and if I don’t get out, it has been a pleasure to live this experience called life. See you soon if God wants, and if not, see you in heaven, ”he revealed.

According to digital media in Spain, Torres became the first trans woman in 1996 to get her DNI adapted to her sexual identity.

The actress was a reference in the fight for the rights of the LGTBIQ collective. Where she first did it was her land, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. She participated in the Carnival to also become the first transsexual candidate for Queen.