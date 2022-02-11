Israel Rojas describes Alexis Valdés as ‘Gatica de María Ramos’ for reminding her of one of her visits to Miami

The official singer-songwriter Israel Rojas, of the duo Buena Fe, described the Cuban humorist Alexis Valdés as “Gatica de María Ramos”Miami resident and critic of the Cuban regime, for a publication by the latter in which he recalled an interview he did with the duo when, ten years ago, he visited their humorous program “Esta Noche Tu Night” in that US city.

“This moment of my show is going around there. One of those times that one as an interviewer throws a hard-to-hit fastball. Today the interview would be very different. Well, today I don’t think they would come to sing in Miami. What do you think?”, Valdés limited himself to writing on his Facebook wall, illustrating the publication with a fragment of the interview in question.

In response, Rojas wrote on his own wall: “I have nothing against this man, nor against his loved ones and lovers. His characters have made me laugh and I appreciate it. that he should keep his common sense), and I think: This gentleman, whom we have seen play great roles in the scene, joins the litter that tries to bite me.

Then, he warns him: “Don’t play the wolf. It doesn’t look good on you. I wish you and everyone who bows to you all the health and happiness that your ability to sell infertile smoke can hold. those who call me or write me privately to avoid having to project themselves in public with me. To you and all your fighters, ‘Special Forces of Gatica María Ramos’ in fascist times, times when a pandemic wanted to be used as a political weapon. In dark times.”

In response to Valdes’ comment, Rojas assured that “I will return to Miami when I can. When the songs take me. When it has to be. If it has to be. And I will always be advocating that you act in Cuba, because it is your land and there is an audience (on the left or on the right) that laughs at what you know how to do.”

Next, he blamed his solidarity with Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and those planted at the headquarters of the San Isidro Movement in November 2020: “We saw you crying for a false hunger strike and also asking for tolerance from others for a photo with a friend’s daughter. Does attacking me really make you brave? Please get back to good humor. We will all thank you,” he concluded.

Rojas’s comment was seconded by the support of several of his followers. His Facebook wall has restricted the option of comments to avoid the criticism that he constantly receives for supporting the regime in Havana.

Buena Fe was presented in Miami in 2009 and 2014as part of the so-called cultural exchange prior to the beginning of the diplomatic rapprochement between Havana and Washington.

But in 2016, four of his concerts in the US were canceled after a part of the Cuban exile community questioned their fiery celebration of the figure of Fidel Castro following his death.

Last week, also the group’s tour of Canada, agreed for May, was canceled by the organizersalleging Ottawa’s requirement that foreign visitors have an anti-covid vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, hours before the announcement of the cancellation, a campaign to collect signatures promoted by emigrants in favor of boycotting those concerts had received hundreds of supporters.

As a result, the Cuban regime came out in defense of Buena Fe, who hours later traveled to Panama invited by supporters of the Havana regime.

Last week, in a brief text published by the official site Cubadebate, Rojas assured that “if tomorrow the Government of the United States returns to a policy of rapprochement and constructive dialogue with Cuba, it must be taken into account that it was thanks to our resistance. Not to the ‘benevolence’ of the aggressor. (…) Negotiating with Cuba will also be our victory,” he assured.