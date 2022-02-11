It is ridiculous to think that I am going to hurt on purpose: Dani Alves

Barcelona, ​​Spain /

The player of FC Barcelona Dani Alves denied that he was going to harm the player of the Atletico Madrid Yannick Carrasco in the entry from behind that cost the Blaugrana winger a red card and a subsequent two-game ban.

It’s ridiculous to think than a professional colleague will hurt the other on purpose.. We play a risky sport and accidents happen, and it doesn’t have to go any further. Anyway, Carrasco, sorry for the accident again,” Alves wrote on social media.

An answer to your own carrascowho after the match assured Movistar+ that Alves he did it “wanting”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/.”He does it to feel it, for you to notice. I haven’t seen the picture, but there, so tall, I don’t think it’s to catch the ball“said the Belgian.

The action, reviewed by the VAR, ended with Alves being expelled for a direct red card. Subsequently, the Competition Committee of the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF) sanctioned the player with two matches, for which he would miss the matches against Espanyol and Valencia.

However, the FC Barcelona filed an appeal with the Appeal Committee of the RFEF to try to reduce the sanction to a single duel, and that only the Catalan derby on Sunday be lost in the RCDE Stadium.

