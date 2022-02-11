It’s that easy to improve your mobile camera in 4 steps

Do you have a smartphone with a camera a little fair? In Android there are many things you can change and the camera is one of them. Today we tell you how improve the camera of your mobile with 4 easy steps and 5 minutes of your time. In most cases, the change is well worth it and the results are spectacular. How is it possible improve camera quality of a mobile? With the google camera app! Yes, the popularly known as GCam. Today we show you how.

Change your camera app to the GCam or Google Camera app

This guide is not about changing any physical aspect of your smartphone or tell you how to take pictures: we focus on the camera app of your device. Yes, we mean the icon you press when you want to open the camera. This is the default app of your mobile and you can install another to use it whenever you want.

The best alternative, whatever mobile you have, is the GCam or Google Camera. It is the camera that Google mobiles have, the Pixels. Its performance, algorithms and overall quality allows you to get more out of your mobile sensors. The result are best photographs.

In some cases, the difference can be so great that it seems incredible that the brand of your mobile is not capable of doing it. What’s more, installing this camera is extremely simplefast and does not prevent you from continuing to use the default camera: both apps can coexist.

How to install the GCam and know which version is the right one

The gcam is a port of the google camera and it is developed by many people with different versions and updates. Finding the correct version for your mobile can be the most cumbersome, or was until GCamator was launched, an app that tells you which version is the best for your mobile and shows you the link to download it.

Download GCamator from Google Play Open it and wait for it to detect your device Click on ‘Start Download‘ Install the downloaded file

With these 4 simple steps you can have the Latest GCam and perfect for your mobile. When you are done a new camera icon will have been added to your list of applications and you will be able to open GCam.

We recommend that you take several photos with this new app and then with the camera application that you already had. You will see that the difference is quite wide in quality, brightness and details.

what this does google apps is to take better advantage of your camera hardware to get the most out of it, something that the default apps of Xiaomi, Samsung or Huawei they don’t on mid-range and low-end devices.

The whole process will take between 3 and 5 minutes and you will be able to improve the camera of your mobile to a point that sometimes seems like magic. Did you know this method? Are you going to carry it out?