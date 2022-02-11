Jacky Bracamontes shuts up and dazzles with a lime green dress. | instagram special

Jacky Bracamontes shut up and dazzle with lime green dress. The beloved actress and presenter reappeared on networks after a series of difficult days due to the comments of Elizabeth Gutierrezformer partner of William Levywho hinted that the actress of “The fools do not go to heaven”, “tied” her husband with her daughters.

Although Jacky Bracamontes did not respond directly, after the events she shared some videos where she made it clear that her daughters were a blessing and that she could not be more proud of the family she has formed alongside the athlete. Martin Fuentes, who is still the first to support everything he does.

And it is that despite the unpleasant rumours, Jacky Bracamontes and Martin Fuentes They have shown themselves to be a solid couple, adding more than 10 years of being madly in love with each other.

It was from the beautiful city of Miami, where Jacky Bracamontes resides for now, where he dazzled with a lemon green mini dress before the lens of his great friend, the talented photographer Uriel Santana.

Evoking her facet as a beauty queen, Jacky Bracamontes She looked elegant and flirtatious with loose hair, discreet makeup and a dress that stole glances, highlighting her slim figure.

Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes face the rumors

Although Martin Fuentes, husband of Jaquelin Bracamontes has stayed away from the comments of Elizabeth Gutierrezlike a gentleman, has not commented on the relationship that his wife had with William Levy while they were recording the soap opera “SortilegeAnd that is one of the things that the couple’s followers most admire.

Both in the career of actress and presenter of Jacky Bracamontes As in that of Martín Fuentes as a car racer, the couple has stayed together and has always shown their support for each other with various displays of affection, something that their five daughters cannot miss, who have stolen their camera more than once with its charm.

Jacky Bracamontes and Martin Fuentes They are the proud parents of five girls and a little angel, their eldest son who today is their star baby. Together they are one of the most admired families in entertainment and even with bitter drinks like this, their fans celebrate how strong they have been.

With pictures of his daughters and family postcards, Jacky Bracamontes and her husband showed that they are more united than ever and that they can say anything about them, because it is something that does not steal their peace.