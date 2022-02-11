James wishes Falcao a happy birthday, they make jokes about the alleged fight in the Colombian National Team | football curiosities

Rumors, for better and for worse, reach all corners of the world: from Qatar to Spain everything is known and everything and that is already part of the day-to-day life of soccer players, especially when they have the recognition of James Rodriguez Y Falcao garcia.

That is why the rumor that circulated about the alleged fight they had within the Colombia selectionafter the painful defeats against Peru and Argentina (both 1-0), who have qualification for the World Cup in Qatar hanging by a thread.

The 36th birthday of the “Tiger” was the excuse for both to refer to this thorny issue on their social networks.

“Happy birthday, brother. They have been together for many years, that you have many more and that you enjoy a lot with your family. I love you,” James wrote on his Instagram account to “Tiger”, with a screenshot of a video call between the two .

In this regard, he added: “Oh and another thing, these days we continue with the fight.”

Photo: Taken from Instagram @jamesrodriguez10

In his turn, Falcao reposted James’ publication, with another message referring to the alleged confrontation: “Brother, thank you very much, I love you very much… we’re going to the second round.”

“El Tigre” shared another congratulatory message from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in his stories, a little hinting that everything is fine between them, beyond the sadness of the results that have Colombia with one foot out of the World Cup.