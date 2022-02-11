Jealous? Mauricio Ochmann speaks for the first time about Aislinn Derbez’s new boyfriend

It is no secret to anyone that the Derbez dynasty has starred in a series of scandals in recent months, from its patriarch, Eugenio, and his lawsuit married to the mother of his son José Eduardo.

However, the problems of the famous family were revealed thanks to the famous Amazon Prime reality show, “On a trip with the Derbez”.

Related news

But what most caught the attention of fans of the famous family of Eugenio Derbez, is that shortly after the end of the first season of the program, the couple decided to separate even though they looked very much in love.

It should be noted that currently, the couple maintain a true friendship and a very good relationship for the sake of their daughter, since apparently they have already decided to continue with their sentimental lives.

And it is that the first to find a new partner was the actor Mauricio Ochmann, who shortly after his divorce was already dating the model Paulina Burrola, because it was even said that he was unfaithful to Derbez’s daughter.

However, he himself was in charge of ending these rumors and assured that their relationship began as a friendship after the separation from their youngest daughter, and through networks they have shared that they are very much in love.

A short time later, it was Aislinn since she found a new opportunity in love with the influencer Jonathan Kubben, and the two confirmed the relationship through social networks.

Since then, the 44-year-old American actor has stayed away and has not said anything about his ex-wife’s new partner, but now he finally speaks.

Jealous?

The actor was intercepted by some media on his arrival at the Mexico City Airport, this to promote his most recent film work: “What a mess!”

As expected, the media began to question him about his ex’s new partner, as well as the plans they have for the future with their new partner.

On the subject of Aislinn, the actor only limited himself to answering: “Now yes, also what a father that we are all happy. That’s cool… For Aiss always my best wishes “He said.

At the insistence of the journalists, the actor responded in a timely manner: “I’m not going to talk about Ais anymore, but I love her very much,” he added.

So the press decided to question him about his relationship with the model and the plans they both have, since it seems that they have already thought about formalizing and starting a family.

“We are very happy, living the day… I am enjoying it a lot, we are living the present. Right now it is not in the plans. I love fatherhood, I am enjoying my two daughters a lot.”

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE