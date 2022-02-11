Jeff Bezos: the 5 tips of the RICHEST man in the world to age without regrets

The man most rich of the world, Jeff Bezos, gives 5 tips to grow old without regrets and thus also reach a mature age. The founder of Amazon assures that the ideal is to reach adulthood without regrets for things that were not done.

Bezos He said in an interview with Business Insider that throughout his life he has learned key lessons to motivate himself and fulfill his purposes.

These are the five rules of Jeff Bezos:

take a chance

This is the first piece of advice he gives. businessman to reach maturity and feel full and not show any kind of remorse. Although it seems extreme, taking risks gives you the adrenaline you need to not regret what you do.

The dare taking risks also implies surrounding yourself with unconditional people to give the necessary courage when making these decisions.

Look for solutions

Each trouble has its solution, is what Jeff Bezos says. He learned this lesson from his grandfather whom he helped with the housework.

while they were in the farm where he grew up, the businessman saw his grandfather try to fix all the problems himself and if he couldn’t, he called a specialist.

have empathy

The amiability and attention are other characteristics that must be developed every day to avoid regrets in the future.

The reason is that at teamwork, the important thing is to take advantage of what other people give: time, knowledge, among other virtues.

Don’t look at your rivals

There will always be competencies in everything that is done but rivalry must be left behind. Jeff Bezos says that it is better to try to help others.

chase the passion

The passion It is the engine to keep trying and make a project grow. If you have any, do not abandon it and focus on what you are passionate about.

Jeff Bezos consider that passion is the ingredient that will help grow your life in any dream you have and dedicate yourself completely to it.

