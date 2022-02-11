Jennifer López exudes glamor in a dazzling translucent beaded dress | Special: Instagram

the legendary artist, Jennifer Lopezdazzled on stage dressed in a glamorous translucent beaded dress during the special concert she offered with Maluma on the eve of the premiere of her new romantic comedy “Marry me”.

Actress, singer and businesswoman from 52 years old took to the stage at the Academy Museum of Arts in Los Angeles, California, clad in a couture gown made of beaded fabric by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.

During the concert broadcast through Peacock TV’s TikTok account, Jennifer Lopez looked spectacular with her voluminous golden hair in soft waves parted in the middle and metallic makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and full nude lips.

Jennifer Lopez recently attended the premiere of her movie “Marry Me” dressed in a white lace mini dress from the Italian designer’s bridal collection. Giambattista Valli which she accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels, a Dolce & Gabbana clutch and Dior jewelry.

The Diva from the Bronx paraded through the red carpet of the premiere held in Los Angeles, California, hugging her partner Ben Affleck wasting honey as they go, exchanging smiles, complicit glances and tender kisses in front of the spotlight of the international press.

During the promotion of the romantic comedy, he graced the magazine People dressed in a floral dress by Monique Lhuillier, the magazine New York Times wearing a revealing Grace Ling dress and the magazine rolling stone clad in a provocative Balmain jumpsuit.

He also starred in the February issue of the prestigious magazine Vanity Fair Italy dressed in a black dress made by fashion designer, Dennis Basso, which she accessorized with luxury jewelry from Cartier, Tiffany & Co and Suzanne Belperron.

Jennifer Lopez and her co-star Maluma attended the show “The Tonight Show” to talk about their new movie and conquered the musical stage performing for the first time the ballad version of the film’s main theme “Marry Me”.

Jennifer Lopez also visited the morning “The Today Show” decked out in an edgy marbled outfit from Italian fashion house Fendi and the TV show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” wearing a fuchsia pink ensemble from the Italian fashion house Valentino.

He also attended the television show “Today with Hoda & Jenna” Sheathed in a snake-print outfit made by Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and in the middle of the program, she received a marriage proposal from her co-star Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez co-stars in the film “Marry me” with the American actor Owen Wilson and the Colombian singer Malumathe romantic comedy opens this February 10 in theaters in Latin America and on February 11 in the United States.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife plays Kat Valdeza Latin pop star who, upon discovering that her fiancé is cheating on her moments before her wedding, decides to get married on stage to a complete stranger who attended her randomly chosen concert.