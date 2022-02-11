JetBlue offers flights this Friday for just $22; airline celebrates its 22 years with discounts on tickets to dozens of destinations in the US and the Caribbean

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
As part of the celebration of his 22nd birthdaythe airline JetBlue is promoting today flights from $22 dollars.
The promotion is part of the five consecutive days of offers on the occasion of the twenty-second anniversary of the New York-based airline.
Flight discounts range from the aforementioned figure to $132 per one-way ticket.
Planes depart from the International Airport John F. Kennedy and La Guardia Airport in New Yorkand Newark International Airport in New Jersey.
Aside from the $22 fare to travel from Newark or La Guardia to Boston, Massachusetts; another offer that draws attention is the crossing from JFK to Miami, Florida, also for $22. To Fort Lauderdale, you will have to pay $44 one way, and the plane would also take off from JFK.
From this same airport to Las Vegas, Nevada, or Los Angeles, California, the customer would also pay $22 if he chooses to buy the ticket today.
To Dallas, Texas, and to Chicago, IllinoisJetBlue is charging $44 to take you to each destination.
As for the Caribbean islands, if you want to travel to Bermuda, discount tickets are $66; while to Aruba at $88.
Cheaper trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
In the case of Puerto Rico, travelers can opt for a ticket to Aguadilla, in the western part of the US territory, for $110.
For both Santiago and Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, prices start at $132 departing from JFK.
Daily deals for 22 years of JetBlue started Monday and end this Friday.
