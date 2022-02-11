JetBlue offers flights this Friday for just $22; airline celebrates its 22 years with discounts on tickets to dozens of destinations in the US and the Caribbean

As part of the celebration of his 22nd birthdaythe airline JetBlue is promoting today flights from $22 dollars.

The promotion is part of the five consecutive days of offers on the occasion of the twenty-second anniversary of the New York-based airline.

Flight discounts range from the aforementioned figure to $132 per one-way ticket.

Planes depart from the International Airport John F. Kennedy and La Guardia Airport in New Yorkand Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

Aside from the $22 fare to travel from Newark or La Guardia to Boston, Massachusetts; another offer that draws attention is the crossing from JFK to Miami, Florida, also for $22. To Fort Lauderdale, you will have to pay $44 one way, and the plane would also take off from JFK.

From this same airport to Las Vegas, Nevada, or Los Angeles, California, the customer would also pay $22 if he chooses to buy the ticket today.

To Dallas, Texas, and to Chicago, IllinoisJetBlue is charging $44 to take you to each destination.

As for the Caribbean islands, if you want to travel to Bermuda, discount tickets are $66; while to Aruba at $88.

Cheaper trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

In the case of Puerto Rico, travelers can opt for a ticket to Aguadilla, in the western part of the US territory, for $110.

For both Santiago and Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, prices start at $132 departing from JFK.

Daily deals for 22 years of JetBlue started Monday and end this Friday.

