Joe Biden received Billie Eilish at the White House and introduced him to his dog

Billie Eilish, with her brother and US President Joe Biden on an official visit to the White House in Washington DC.

The president of United States, Joe Bidenreceived this Wednesday at the White House the famous pop singer billie eilish and to his brother, Finneas O’Connell, and took advantage of the meeting to introduce his dog, Commander.

“When I heard that my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I wanted to invite them to the White House. Nice to meet you and your family and I’m glad you got to meet Commander”, expressed the president in social networks.

Along with your message, Biden published a photograph hugging the artists in which all three wear a mask.

Billie Eilish, born in Los Angeles in 2001 and known for being the queen of alternative pop for the Generation Zhad a concert this Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in the city of Washington as part of his “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour”.

File photo of Billie Eilish posing with her Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Singer He participated in 2020 in the Democratic National Convention that elevated Biden as his candidate, where he accused then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) of “destroying” the country.

Biden and his wife, Jill, acquired a German shepherd puppy last December whom they nicknamed Commander (“Commander”), after the death last June of Champ, a German shepherd who had accompanied the couple for the last 13 years.

With joaquin phoenix and various other celebrities, Eilish signed a petition in November requesting that Biden break with tradition and send a pardoned Thanksgiving turkey to live in a sanctuary.

