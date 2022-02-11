Joel Rosario dedicates his “Eclipse” to RD, Deschamps and Contreras

Santo Domingo, DR.

Dominican Joel Rosario, who led all jockeys in prizes won in 2021, had words of thanks, just at the time of receiving the Eclipse award as jockey of the year in the United States, for his homeland, the breeder and owner of horses Ángel Contreras and coach Eugenio Deschamps.

He publicly expressed his pride in having developed as a jockey at the Hipodromo V Centenario and recalled the treatment of Contreras and Deschamps as he grew in his profession.

Interviewed via WhatsApp by LISTÍN DIARIO, the native of San Francisco de Macorís established that there were many people who went through his mind at the time of receiving the award-

“I remembered Cristian and Richard (Pimentel), Corombo (Demetrio A. Correa), Hierro, Fucho, Mingo Felicia (Leclerc)… Everyone,” he said in a message while heading to Arkansas, where he will be riding the following days.

“I don’t stop, I keep riding,” he said.

In total, Rosario received 213 of the 232 votes.

After several periods where the Eclipse award ended up in the hands of the Puerto Rican riders Irad and José Luis Ortiz, Rosario had a dream season and when it seemed that he was breaking the records of classic victories, an injury affected him, which, however, did not prevent his triumph.

The 2009 Athlete of the Year winner led all jockeys in the purse with $32,994,478, just $1.16 million shy of Irad Ortiz Jr’s one-year-old North American record set in 2019.

If you add the stock market earnings Rosario had in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, her global totals came to $35,421,978.