Jorge Meré confesses the great anger of Emilio Azcárraga for the crisis at Club América

The America club had gotten used to staying, from date one, among the first places in the MX Leaguecompeting with the best of the Mexican First Division. Perhaps the style of play did not please, but the effectiveness served to justify the work. However, today everything is wrong in the team he leads Santiago Solarisince his squad is in the 16th position of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022with just one point after three games, where they tied with Club Pueblaand lost to Atlas and Atlético de San Luis. This forced Emilio Azcarragaowner of the team, to introduce himself and talk to everyone involved, this is what the recently arrived defender spoke about, Jorge Mere.

In an interview for Fox Sports, Jorge Mere commented that Emilio Azcarraga he is not happy with the situation he is experiencing America, though players can just keep working and recognize that you also need to understand how demanding any job is. In general, the defender was calm and confident that everything will improve, in addition to affirming that he understands that the Eagles They must always get the victory, because they are a great and winning team.

Jorge Meré’s debut with Club América

During the previous game against Athletic Saint Louisthe Spanish defender was able to debut with the shirt Cream bluealthough the scenario was not entirely good, because regardless of debuting with defeat in the Aztec stadiumhe had to do it to replace a colleague who had been injured, because Sebastian Caceres suffered a dislocation in his shoulder after being pushed by a player potosino.

Club America’s next game

The Eagles will have to win again this weekend when they visit the Club Santos Lagunaa team from which, by the way, two of the reinforcements from Coapathese being Diego Valdes and Juan Oteroelements that could see activity to face his former team in the Crown Stadium. The positive part is that those from Torreón are not going through a good time, so the bluecream they should be able to get a good result.