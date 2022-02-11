José Juan Macías is not ready to debut with Chivas; Zaldivar returns

The attacker continues with his physical preparation and will not even go out on the roof against the cats.

Club Guadalajara will return to activity this Saturday, February 12 when you receive in Akron Stadium to the UANL Tigers, in one of the most complicated duels for those led by Marcelo Leano and the bad news is that it will continue without the presence of the attacker Jose Juan Macias who continues with some minor discomfort.

The striker, who joined the squad last Monday after his adventure in Spain with Getafe, He continues with his physical preparation with his sights set on the rest of the campaign and even when it was thought that he would be available in this important commitment in the Eakron Stadium, Everything points to the fact that he will not be considered even to go to the bench.

The journalist David Medrano published in the Récord newspaper that the medical body made the decision not to press Macías’ debut in this Clausura 2022:“Everything indicates that it will be until next week when José Juan Macías may be in a position to go out on the bench with Chivas, since the coaching staff does not want to take any risk with the striker who has suffered a lot with a muscular issue in recent weeks”.

Angel Zaldivar returns

For its part, Flock Passion was able to learn that the “Chelo” is ready to reappear, after missing the midweek match against FC Juárez for some symptoms related to COVID-19, however he was never a carrier of the virus and has trained normally in recent days.

With this, the rojiblanco helmsman will be able to count on a complete team to receive the felines, only with the absence of Gilberto Sepúlveda, who was expelled at the border and will surely be out of action for only one game. This match against the university students is expected as the most complicated so far this season for the Guadalajara.