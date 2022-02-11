Julián Ruiz, the bumangués who will bring Colombian menswear to New York

Colombian designer Julián Ruiz will present a collection in New York. Photo: Courtesy

Julián Ruiz started in the fashion industry at the age of 13 when he asked his family for a sewing machine because he felt that the clothes he wore did not represent him. He kept the money they gave him to eat at school and, in the afternoons, when he got out of class, he bought fashion magazines. So he looked for his style to differentiate himself.

At the age of 17, he had his first clients and “I was able to understand that my nature was to be a fashion designer”. Ruiz left the academy and although he is an empirical designer he has taken courses in pattern making and dressmaking. “I am hungry for information and research. My process has been self-taught, empirical and organic. I have been extremely judicious with information and study even when I have not gone to university, ”he assured.

He presented his first collection of printed T-shirts in Bucaramanga, his hometown, and worked in fashion factories when he was 18 years old. “I undertook my dream, I became independent and began to live off the clothes I sold,” said the designer. This is how his brand was born: Julián Ruiz Menswear, in which he designs menswear, however, he says that the clothing “is for whoever wants to wear it.” He also makes women’s clothing to order.

Ruiz has a team of five people. His clothing and production workshop is located in Bogotá and he ensures that his products have the “made in Colombia” seal. “As far as possible, I want everything to be Colombian: the supplies, the raw materials, the zippers, the buttons, the edges, the threads and, of course, the manufacturing. We have some imported things, but American, as if to give a metallic style, which is a material that we don’t find here, but the rest is national”.

Throughout her career, she has appeared on national catwalks such as Colombiamoda, Platform K and at Santander Fashion Week. In addition, Ruiz has worked with Colombian artists such as Carlos Vives, Jessi Uribe, Juanes, Yeison Jiménez, among others. “Colombian and Latin American music artists have believed in me and my ideas. And they have allowed me to design with them and dream with them in their costumes. What we do is develop an identity for them through clothing. It is a materialization of his music on canvas”.

The designer recalled that the pandemic was complex due to travel and supplies. “What we did was turn to digital and explore virtual communication with our clients. We created our website and updated the Instagram account.”

This Thursday, February 10, the designer will reach a new milestone in his career. He will present “E-Boy”, his first international collection at the New York Fashion Week by Art Hearts Fashionan event that seeks to publicize the talent of innovative and emerging designers and that takes place parallel to New York Fashion Week.

“It is a wonderful dream to be able to present this collection in New York. I have presented myself on Colombian platforms, but this is the opportunity to take the brand to a platform in one of the fashion capitals and that it be with men’s clothing and Colombian manufacturing seems very interesting to me. I am grateful,” he assured.

Ruiz believes that the jump to the catwalks of New York will mean a growth for his brand in recognition and new clients. Regarding the collection that he will show, he mentioned that the catwalk will have 21 looks and that he was inspired by a futuristic man with garments designed for a global consumer.

The “E-Boy” collection, according to Ruiz, has garments in denim and sports, futuristic and synthetic fabrics, with transparent, metallic and waterproof materials. He also has formal wear, such as jackets and tailoring.

“Colombian fashion has undergone a very interesting evolution in every sense. I would highlight the manual work of designers and craftsmen. I have seen a vindication of craftsmanship and manual culture, which is so highly valued abroad and so much ours. Fashion is an extension of culture,” said the designer, who is also a collector of magazines, particularly those that forecast color and fashion trends.

“E-Boy” also has garments made from fabric that the designer and his team developed from strips or braids of denim. “We put the braids together and created a loom. Then, we process them and create the garments. Denim has been an exploration I’ve been working on for years and we’re implementing laser processes to reduce its environmental impact.”

After presenting his collection in New York, which his followers will be able to follow live on Instagram and buy what interests them, the designer will showroom in Bogota and Mexico City. “A very beautiful dream that I have is to present myself in Paris. I am also expanding my workshop in Bogotá and opening one in New York. My biggest dream is to have a workshop in Paris and present collections in Europe, but without neglecting Latin America”, she concluded.